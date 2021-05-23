BELOIT — Despite a harrowing year due to the pandemic and fundraising challenges, Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra (BJSO) is back with a full season of performances including a scheduled Nutcracker ballet concert set for December and other unique offerings.
“This year, everyone’s dreams are coming true for Christmas,” BJSO Music Director Rob Tomaro said.
“It should be a very exciting season, very creative and unusual with a silent film presentation that the community responded to in the past,” BJSO President Larry Arft said. “Everything is something special.”
Arft said the Janesville Performing Arts Center (JPAC) box office will open June 1, and people are encouraged to book tickets early for the holiday performance, which will be marketed outside the area.
BJSO’s total budget is $184,000 from June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022. In an earlier interview, Arft explained how BJSO has been drawing funds from its endowment for the past 15 to 20 years. At its peak, around 20 years ago, the endowment was as high as $900,000. As of December there was $50,000 remaining in the endowment. Thanks to some grants, Arft said the endowment was at $70,000 as of the Thursday interview.
BJSO is still seeking an executive director after Edie Baran resigned in December. Arft said anyone interested in the position is encouraged to contact the organization.
Tomaro said when Baran moved on, Arft stepped forward putting hundreds of hours into the next season, acting as a pro bono director.
“We worked very hard on this and, fortunately, much of this was put together for last season,” Arft said.
BJSO will kick off its season with its summer Pops concerts. The patriotic Janesville concert will be held Tuesday, June 29 at 6:30 p.m. at Roth Community Pavilion, 51. S. Main St., followed by its patriotic concert in Beloit on Sunday, July 4 at Pohlman Field, Telfer Park, 2101 Cranston Road, at dusk. Ticketed reservations will be required in Beloit to ensure social distancing due to COVID-19 with more details coming soon.
The second big event will be the “Missed Anniversaries” concert celebrating the 100th anniversary of the adoption of the 19th amendment and Beethoven’s 250th birthday featuring guest artist soprano Sarah Lemen. The event was scheduled for 2020, but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are doing a split where half will be a tribute to women composers, and half of it will be a tribute to Beethoven’s birthday,” Arft said.
It will be held Saturday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at JPAC and Sunday, Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. at Beloit Memorial High School (BMHS) auditorium, 1225 Fourth St.
BJSO will then give a first-of-its kind offering: “BJSO Holiday Pops: The Nutcracker Ballet.” All performances will be held at JPAC as follows: Friday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 19 at 2 p.m.
It will be a full symphony presentation with music along with semi-professional dancers. BJSO has contracted with Britton Dorsey of the Stoughton Center for the Arts. Tomaro is mapping out parts of the musical score, and the performance is expected to be about an hour-and-a-half with intermission.
“Britton Dorsey offered to hold open auditions to any dancers willing to perform. It’s going to be a very eclectic event. I think it’s going to be a wonderful opportunity,” Tomaro said.
Company Director and Dance Instructor for Stoughton Center for the Arts and BJSO Dance Director and Choreographer Britton Dorsey said she is holding open auditions geared for those from the Rock County area, but is open to all dancers outside the area.
The cast could range from 40 to 100 and is open to ages 8 and up. There will be auditions at 5 p.m. on July 7 and at 1 p.m. on July 11 at JPAC and July 28 by appointment only starting at 5 p.m.
“We will have open tryouts and auditions to get the best quality talent in the region, and we will have a wonderful cast,” Dorsey said.
The tutus, made in Russian more than 20 years ago, are secured and available for dancers in the performance. The costumes used during the scene with the snow queen are in construction, and the Nutcracker head and costume will be built soon.
The Las Obras Maestra Latinos concert with guest performer, guitar player Thomas Aquino will be held Saturday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m. at JPAC and Sunday, March 27 at 2 p.m. at the BMHS auditorium.
The season will culminate with “Silent Film: The Phantom of the Opera with BJSO” on Saturday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m. at the Eclipse Center in Beloit.
“The Eclipse Center has elevated movie screens, wonderful acoustics and is a great venue for this type of presentation,” Arft added.