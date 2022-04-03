Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), also known as bird flu, has been found in a backyard poultry flock in Rock County, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
The case announced Saturday is the second case identified in Wisconsin this year. The first case was reported on March 14 in Jefferson County.
Samples were tested by the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory and confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced on March 14 a case of HPAI outbreak in a commercial poultry flock in Jefferson County, the neighboring county to the northeast of Rock County.
This is the first case of HPAI in Wisconsin since 2015, according to Wisconsin’s DATCP.
Wisconsin state officials quarantined the premises and are depopulating the flock, according to a release from the department.
“The depopulating process started last Sunday, and we have noticed zero new cases of (HPAI) within the area,” explained Kevin Hoffman, Public Information Officer of Wisconsin’s DATCP.
Hoffman and his team are on location in Jefferson County overseeing the process and making sure safety measures are being taken.
“Birds from the flock will not enter the food system,” clarified The U.S. Department of Agriculture in a release.
The virus that causes avian flu, sometimes called bird flu, is spread among wild aquatic birds worldwide and can infect domestic poultry and other bird and animal species. Bird flu viruses do not normally infect humans, but sporadic human infections have occurred, according to information on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
Ironically, also on March 14, there was an HPAI outbreak for a non-commercial backyard flock in McLean County, in central Illinois.
“We quarantined a 10,000 kilometer area around the outbreak in McLean County,” Krista Lisser, Public Information Officer at Illinois Department of Agriculture.
The infected flock was depopulated by the department.
“After the depopulation there was no more reported infections, even within the quarantine area,” Lisser reported.
“At this time we don’t see any connection between this case and the one currently happening in Jefferson County, Wisconsin. This is because the infected flock was a non-commercial flock and because of the distance between the two incidents,” Lisser said.
“Including wild birds, there have been a total of 30 states that have reported cases of HPAI since January in the United States,” warned Hoffman. “19 have had detected in backyard or commercial flocks.”
“We expect that it has been spread by wild birds through the migration season,” Hoffman explained.
Both agricultural organizations stress the importance of practicing safety when it comes to working with animals.
“Producers and owners should review their bio-security plans and prevent contact with wild birds and their droppings,” said Dr. Mark Ernst, IDOA State Veterinarian.
It can be spread by contact with infected birds, equipment, or clothing worn by those working with the animals, according to Wisconsin’s DATCP.
“We ask everyone across the state to practice safety measures with avian flocks be it commercial or backyard. This includes using disinfectant when cleaning and following national guidelines,” Hoffman said.