Benjamin Neal

This undated photo provided by the the U.S. Army, shows Cpl. Benjamin Neal. Neal of Orfordville died April 25, 2012 in Kandahar province in Afghanistan after enemy forces attacked his unit with an improvised explosive device.

 AP/U.S. Army photo

MADISON — A bipartisan group of Wisconsin legislators introduced a bill on Tuesday to honor Corporal Benjamin H. Neal of Orfordville, who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2012 during his second deployment in the U.S. Army.

State Sen. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, and Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, along with Rep. Ellen Schutt, R-Clinton, Rep. Clinton Anderson, D-Beloit, Rep. Jenna Jacobson, D-Oregon, and Rep. James Edming, R-Glen Flora, introduced LRB 1752, which would rename the stretch of Highway 11 between Orfordville and Footville as the Corporal Benjamin H. Neal Memorial Highway.

