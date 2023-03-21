This undated photo provided by the the U.S. Army, shows Cpl. Benjamin Neal. Neal of Orfordville died April 25, 2012 in Kandahar province in Afghanistan after enemy forces attacked his unit with an improvised explosive device.
MADISON — A bipartisan group of Wisconsin legislators introduced a bill on Tuesday to honor Corporal Benjamin H. Neal of Orfordville, who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2012 during his second deployment in the U.S. Army.
State Sen. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, and Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, along with Rep. Ellen Schutt, R-Clinton, Rep. Clinton Anderson, D-Beloit, Rep. Jenna Jacobson, D-Oregon, and Rep. James Edming, R-Glen Flora, introduced LRB 1752, which would rename the stretch of Highway 11 between Orfordville and Footville as the Corporal Benjamin H. Neal Memorial Highway.
“As local legislators, we are privileged to have the opportunity to introduce this important bill to honor an extraordinary young man from our community,” Spreitzer said in a news release. “I am grateful for the strong bipartisan partnership from Sen. Nass and Reps. Schutt, Anderson, Jacobson, and Edming in introducing this bill, and we are honored that LRB 1752 has the support of the Wells-Davis-Young-Neal American Legion Post 209 in Orfordville and the Wisconsin American Legion. We look forward to working together to move this bill through the legislative process and honor Corporal Neal’s exceptional life and service to our country.”
Benjamin Neal graduated from Parkview High School in 2009, where he was active in wrestling, FFA, and 4-H. He joined the U.S. Army in June 2009. On April 25, 2012, Neal died in Afghanistan’s Kandahar Province during his second deployment after his unit was attacked with an improvised explosive device. Neal’s military honors include: the Purple Heart, NATO Medal, the Bronze Star, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Stars, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, and the Overseas Service Ribbon.
LRB 1752 is circulating for cosponsorship among members of the legislature, who may sign onto this legislation by April 4.