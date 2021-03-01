MADISON—Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill Monday that will boost pay for state public defenders.
Senate Bill 62 was authored by State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, and State Sen. Jerry Petrowski, R-Marathon.
The law will allow the State Public Defender to exceed the 10% cap for merit raises for the remainder of this fiscal year. This will allow the State Public Defender’s office to help close the gap that was created between public defenders and the Assistant District Attorneys.
Since March 2020, 78 staff have left the Office of the State Public Defender. It has been even more difficult than normal to recruit and hire during the pandemic, Loudenbeck said.