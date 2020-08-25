BELOIT – A strong-armed robbery was reported Monday night in the 1100 block of Dewey Avenue after an unidentified Hispanic teen allegedly stole a bike from an 11-year-old, according to Beloit police.
Officers responded at around 8:38 p.m. and the suspect was described to police as “a teenage male Hispanic with slicked back hair and wearing black sweatpants with green on the bottom, no shirt (it was draped over his shoulder) and athletic sandals.”
The stolen bike in question is a Mongoose BMX-style black/grey bike with orange rear pegs.