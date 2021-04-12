By the time you read this, April will have dawned. It is said that April showers bring May flowers. So you will soon be saying, if you haven’t already, that “it’s raining.”
This seems simple enough. Actually, though, it’s complicated. What must happen when you say “it’s raining.” Well, you have to intend to say it; you have to say it; you have to believe it’s true; you have to be accurate; and your heater has to understand it. That’s a lot of steps. I could add that your heater also has to grab an umbrella, and we’ve just made it more complex.
Only we humans can do this. Dogs and hummingbirds cannot. They have smaller brains, although I’m no expert.
To put this another way, we have this mass of bone and tissue at the tops of our bodies. These are called brains, though sometimes we call them noggins. And then we have this hole at the bottom of our face. And with the help of our brains we emit some racket out of this hole, otherwise known as a mouth, and this racket has meaning. You have to know the language of course. Listen to someone speaking Albanian and it just sounds like a racket. You won’t understand a thing if you don’t know Albanian. Albanian will be meaningless to you. I don’t know any Albanian myself, so don’t feel bad.
We talk so much, whether in April or any other month, that we forget all about the complex miracle of talking and understanding. Philosophers of language say that there are a limited number of things we can do when we say something. We can state or assert something to be the case; we can make a promise; we can give an order; we can express an emotion; or we can express a desire.
But when our kids get to be a certain age we don’t sit them down and say, “Now remember, Sally, there are only five things you can do with your spoken sentences.” No. We just let Sally learn the language—just as we did.
Now let’s count the miracles. If you walk into someone’s living room and they say, “Have a seat,” you don’t say, “Stop bossing me around.” You know they are expressing a wish, not giving an order. If you are walking down the streets of Beloit and someone stops and asks you if you know where the Beloit Public Library is, you don’t say “Yes” and keep on walking. You know that they are making a request, not trying to find out what you know or don’t know.
If someone tells you they will be cutting the lawn, you know they aren’t going outside with a knife or scissors, or bending down to chew the grass with their teeth. If a member of your household asks, “Why do I have to do everything around here myself?” you don’t answer. You take the garbage out.
Yet we don’t have to think about this. Most of us just do it. We just know it. A fancier way to put it: We know how to behave linguistically. No one taught us. We just found out. We just know.
Of course our language skills, impressive as they are, don’t always work perfectly. Years ago, when I was in an eighth grade American history class, Mrs. Hargrove had just finished explaining the Civil War and asked if we had any questions. A kid named Donald raised his hand and said, “There’s a hummingbird out there.” We all guffawed. This seemed inappropriate. This was a statement, not a question. And it had nothing to do with the American Civil War.
But this miscue only points up the miraculous intricacies of language. Donald was a bird watcher and a bird keeper. He befriended a crow and taught it to say, “Donald.” That’s pretty good for a small-brained crow. Donald knew his birds. He evidently thought we’d all be better off if we attended to hummingbirds rather than to the Battle of Gettysburg.
Maybe Donald knew more about language than we did. Human language is a miracle, but it’s also a swamp of possibilities.
Not long ago I heard an expert say that when we utter something, we should make a distinction between meaning and communication. What we mean may not be understood or even listened to. It may be quickly forgotten.
I like this idea. I get a lot of pleasure out of saying or writing things, even though I know few people ever listen to me or read me.
Oh, well. it’s April. At least I can go outside now and preach to all the hummingbirds.
Tom McBride is the author of BENT DEAD IN BELOIT: A Mystery.