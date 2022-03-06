BELOIT—The credits rolled on the 2022 Beloit International Film Festival, marking a successful year that saw the fest return in full-force after a pandemic-stricken 2021 event.
Filmmakers, producers and special guests gathered at Velvet Buffalo in downtown Beloit on Saturday for the annual BIFFY Awards presentation and the atmosphere was buzzing with excitement after 10 days of all things filmmaking took over downtown Beloit.
Organizers said they were thrilled with the festival’s turnout after a nearly all-virtual event last year, with crowds finally being able to get back into small movie theater venues across the city.
Even being at the awards show was something to celebrate, Executive Director Greg Gerard said.
“It’s great to be here with you all and to not be doing these awards by myself,” he told the crowd, referencing the 2021 virtual BIFFY awards.
Reflecting on the festival, Gerard said the event went better than expected with volunteers stepping up to help make sure each screening went smoothly.
“We are extremely grateful for our great volunteers and we couldn’t have done it without them. We met every challenge and this year went really well for us. We are so happy to be back this year in-person.”
The 2022 honorary chair award recipient, longtime BIFF volunteer and board member Jeff Livingston, was honored after a long battle to overcome health issues, including a heart and kidney transplant.
“Thank you for coming to Beloit,” Livingston told the crowd.
This year’s President’s Award recipient, Sadhvi Siddhali Shree, who directed Surviving Sex Trafficking, encouraged the filmmakers in attendance to continue to use film as a way to inspire change.
“Know that your movies can create a movement,” Siddhali Shree said. “My first film, Stopping Traffic: The Movement to End Sex Trafficking, started a movement and we were fortunate to turn to our community to help fund raise for our second film and make a difference. Believe in yourself, keep making films and that’s how we change the world.”
One of the festival’s most popular screenings this year was The Six, a documentary that profiles the extraordinary struggle of Chinese passengers on the Titanic. Janesville restaurant operator Tom Fong, and son of a Titanic survivor who was featured in the film, accepted the Golden Laurel Award.
“I am really touched to receive this award,” Fong said.
Below is a list of 2022 BIFFY Award winners:
- Best Narrative Feature: Americanish directed by Iman Zawahry
- Best Documentary Feature: The Sound of Us
- Golden Laurels Award: The Six directed by Arthur Jones
- Power of Film Award: Synthetic Love directed by Sarahy Heitz de Chabaneix
- Josh Burton Award: Kafkas directed by Nick Blake
- People’s Choice Award: Swing State: The Road To Friendship directed by Bryan Oldenburg and Pompano Boy directed by Andrew Paul Davis
- Executive Director’s Award: Dairyland directed by Taylor Pipes and I Want Him Dead directed by Daniel Pico
- President’s Award: Surviving Sex Trafficking directed by Sadhvi Siddhali Shree
- Best Narrative Short: Ian, A Moving Story directed by Abel Goldfarb
- Best Documentary Short: The Roads Most Traveled directed by Bill Wisneski
- Best Regional Feature: Operation Wolf Patrol directed by Joe Brown
- Best Regional Short: Mittens directed by Justin Johnson
- Best Music Video: Everything All At Once directed by Gavin Michael Booth