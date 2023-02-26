Loren and Rose
Buy Now

An audience gathered at Hendrick's Arts Center on Saturday afternoon to watch Loren & Rose during BiFF 2023. The film is about an actress and a filmmaker and their friendship.

 Jacob Roushia/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT- The Beloit International Film Festival’s opening weekend had a higher turnout compared to last year and organizers are happy for the support.

“The ticket sales have increased dramatically during the opening weekend.” said Greg Gerard, Executive Director of Beloit International Film Festival (BIFF). “I can’t tell you exact numbers at this moment, but our members who are in charge of that are very optimistic.”

Tags

Recommended for you