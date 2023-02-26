BELOIT- The Beloit International Film Festival’s opening weekend had a higher turnout compared to last year and organizers are happy for the support.
“The ticket sales have increased dramatically during the opening weekend.” said Greg Gerard, Executive Director of Beloit International Film Festival (BIFF). “I can’t tell you exact numbers at this moment, but our members who are in charge of that are very optimistic.”
The festival started Friday and films and events will go on through March 5, with over 100 films to be showcased throughout the 10-day event.
“Last year we were still feeling the effects of COVID-19 and had less foot traffic,’ Gerard said. “This year it feels like we are bouncing back. We have been lucky to have some pretty darn good weather and films to showcase.”
On Saturday the BIFFY award winners were announced for each category.
The winners included:
Best Narrative Feature: “Amerikatsi” directed by Michael Goorjian.
Best Documentary Feature: “The Exchange” directed by Joanne Williams.
Best Narrative Short: “Period Drama” directed by Anushka Tina Nair and Lauryn Anthony.
Best Documentary Short: “Sex Relish” directed by Ananda Safo.
Best Regional Feature: “The Long Weekend” directed by David M. Dawson.
Best Regional Short: “Ghost’s Best Friend” directed by Michael James Leffler.
Best Music Video: “It’s Time to Heal” directed by Paul Cheung.
BIFF Year ‘Round People’s Choice Award: “Tall Tales” directed by Attila Szasz.
Power of Film Award: “Sex Relish” directed by Ananda Safo.
Josh Burton Award for Creative Excellence: “God’s Petting You” directed by Jamie Patterson.
Executive Director’s Award: “Out and About” directed by Peter Callahan.
President’s Award: “Three Grains of Salt” directed by Ingrid Chikhaoui.
BIFF 2023 Honorary Chair: Gavin Michael Booth.
“People should try to see as many of the winning films as possible. They are all excellent,” Gerard said. “All of the films at our festival are worth a viewing if you have the time.”
Gerard wanted to highlight some of the upcoming films that people should consider seeing.
“Honor in the Heartland” is an exciting film, sponsored by Fairbanks Morse Defense, that focuses on USS Beloit and the community,” Gerard said.
Future showings of the film will take place at the following locations. As of time of writing tickets are still available for the showings on Wednesday and Sunday but not Friday.
“A film I am personally excited about is “PTSD911.” The film covers the tremendous amount of stress that the police, EMS and firefighters deal with in their career,” Gerard said. “It is applicable to friends and family we know that serve our community. The director and some of the emergency service staff that was in the film will be present after the film to answer questions.”
The film will be shown at Las Casa Grande at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 3 and at noon on Saturday, March 4.
The film festival will be topped off with the BIFF Classic Film showing of "Top Gun" at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 5 at La Casa Grande. The film is sponsored by First National Bank and Trust.