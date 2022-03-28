BELOIT—After a welcome return to an in-person film festival, Beloit International Film Festival (BIFF), is kicking off BIFF Year-round on April 6.
It will continue to take place every Wednesday, in April, showing different films each week.
The cost will be $6 for adults and $3 for children. Entry for Beloit Film Society members will be free. Tickets can be purchased by cash only and are available on location the day of the film showings.
Memberships start at $65 per year via their website: https://beloitfilmfest.org/membership/.
“We will continue to use the Downtown Beloit Association location to show the films,” said Greg Gerard, Executive Director of the Beloit International Film Festival.
Downtown Beloit Association, at 557 E. Grand Ave, Beloit, will host films starting in April.
“We will be showing top films from the festival that won awards and were top rated,” Gerald explained.
The full list of award winning movies from the festival can be found at https://beloitfilmfest.org/biffy-awards-2022/.
The films include documentaries and narrative experiences.
“2022’s festival introduced new genres like horror, which was nice to include in our catalogue,” Gerald said.
“April is our encore month for films that the public might have missed out on that are a must see,” Gerald said.
The organization will be announcing the list of movies later this week.
This comes off the success from the BIFF main event that took place from Feb. 25 to March 6.
“This year’s event had bigger public reception compared to last year,” Gerald explained.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 film festival offered films online and there were a few outdoor films shown.
“We are taking submissions now for the 2023 Beloit International Film Festival. We have received 16 film submissions so far for the 2023 festival and are accepting more,” Gerald said.
Films can be submited via the website at https://filmfreeway.com/ BeloitInternational FilmFestival.
There is no limit to the amount of entrees a person can submit. BIFF started taking submissions on March 14 and the deadline is Sept. 30, 2022.
This summer BIFF will present outdoor film showings, called BIFF Outdoors. These films will be shown on an inflatable screen and will be free to the public.
The Beloit International Film Festival is partnering with The Drive 815 for the 2022 Summer Season BIFF Outdoors.
The Drive 815 hosts a drive in movie experience for the Rockton area.
“Our outdoor films are a family and community event, welcome to all residents,” Gerald explained.
Like previous years, BIFF Outdoors is expected to have concessions and vendors.
BIFF Outdoors has previously appeared at Krueger-Haskell Golf Course, Nature at the Confluence, Riverside Park and a few others.
Beloit International Film Festival will be announcing specific times and dates soon for BIFF Outdoors.