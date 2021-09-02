BELOIT—The Beloit International Film Festival’s BIFF Year ‘Round fall film program returns on Sept. 15.
The popular series of independent films, many of which are under consideration for the BIFF2022 festival schedule in February, will return at 6:30 p.m. in the new screening venue at the Downtown Beloit Association, at 557 E. Grand Ave.
Films will be presented every Wednesday, with a short break for Christmas and New Year’s Eve, and then then finishing up with four more weeks of Wednesday evening screenings in January 2022.
BIFF Executive Director Greg Gerard has been reviewing new submissions all summer and has promised some outstanding films, and conversations with filmmakers and other artists connected with these productions.
The fall season kicks off with a powerful documentary regarding agriculture and hunger in the Congo, directed by award winning Italian filmmaker, Antonio Spano, who is scheduled to provide a Zoom Q&A immediately following the film presentation.
“I look forward to this opportunity each fall as we renew the BIFF Year ‘Round series,” Gerard said. “I love hearing opinions and getting input from the great local audiences that participate. Audience members are invited to vote and comment on the presentations, which will help to determine whether or not the films will make it into the final 2022 festival lineup.”
New video and audio equipment has been installed in the DBA location, promising excellent viewings and exchanges with artists. Tickets for the Wednesday screenings are $6 for adults, $3 for students, and free for Film Society of Beloit members.
COVID-19 protocols will be in step with the City of Beloit and Rock County Health agencies, with masking and distancing being a likely protocol during these screenings.