BIFF Year Round 1
Greg Gerard, executive director of the Beloit International Film Festival, speaks to guests at a BIFF Year Round showing at the Downtown Beloit Association building earlier this year.

 Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT — BIFF Year Round will return at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13 with the showing of Greener Pastures at the Downtown Beloit Association offices at 557 E. Grand Ave.

BIFF Year Round is a program of the Beloit International Film Festival.

  