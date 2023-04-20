BELOIT — The Beloit International Film Festival (BIFF) ended its 10-day run on March 5, but that doesn’t mean area film fans can’t enjoy some of the standout movies the festival had to offer.

BIFF Year Round recently started its spring session of encore presentations of independent films, which are featured each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Downtown Beloit Association building at 557 E. Grand Ave.