Nancy Mayhew hands John Kalkirtz a bag of popcorn at the Wednesday night showing of BIFF Year Round at the Downtown Beloit Association building. Snacks, coffee and water are available at the weekly movie showings.
BELOIT — The Beloit International Film Festival (BIFF) ended its 10-day run on March 5, but that doesn’t mean area film fans can’t enjoy some of the standout movies the festival had to offer.
BIFF Year Round recently started its spring session of encore presentations of independent films, which are featured each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Downtown Beloit Association building at 557 E. Grand Ave.
The cost to enjoy this film series is pretty reasonable. For adults, the cost is $6; for students the cost is $3 and films are free to Film Society members. Also, information on how to join the Film Society is available at each BIFF Year Round showing. There is popcorn, snacks, coffee and water available as well. Sponsors for BIFF Year Round include the Stateline Community Foundation, Beloit Filmworks and Fanny’s Baked Goods.
Greg Gerard, executive director of BIFF, said the BIFF Year Round series is a good way to keep the community entertained, and it is a way to promote the film festival as it gets ready for next year.
BIFF Year Round started on April 12 with the movie “Relative,” which is a comedy/drama featuring a typical American family.
“This is a film directed by one of BIFF’s good friends, Michael Glover Smith. He is a former BIFFY award winner and he appeared via Zoom for a Q&A session after the film,” Gerard said.
On April 19, “Amerikatsi,” a film directed by Michael Goorjian was featured. The film tells the tale of a refugee who escaped the Armenian genocide and came to America.
On April 26, the featured movie will be “The Devil Put the Coal in the Ground,” a documentary directed by Peter Hutchinson and Lucas Sabean. The film deals with the struggles of coal miners in West Virginia.
On May 3, the film “Loren and Rose,” will be shown. Jacqueline Bisset stars in this film by Russell Brown about a movie actress who is past her prime and who is trying to revive her career.
On May 10, “The Exchange: In White America,” will be featured. Joanne I. Williams directs this film about a student exchange between mostly white Kaukauna High School and Rufus King High School in Milwaukee.
The film showings will continue into the summer with the BIFF Outdoors series.
“We are planning for about a half-dozen outdoor movies,” Gerard said.
He said the only dates scheduled so far for an outdoor movie is June 29 at Riverside Park.
Gerard also noted that BIFF recently opened submission suggestions for the 2024 film festival. People can make film submission referrals on the website filmfreeway.com. People can make suggestions by looking for BIFF on the site.
Next year’s film festival’s timing will be changed. Instead of being held at the end of February and early March, the 2024 festival is slated for April 5 — 14.
“By holding it in April, we are hoping for better weather. Also, the snowbirds who are in Florida in the winter will be back in the area,” Gerard said.
He added, the April dates takes them out of competition with some other major film festivals.
“Some filmmakers hope to get their films shown at South by Southwest, so they don’t submit their films to us until they know if they will be in other festivals,” Gerard said.
Gerard added this past year’s film festival was a great success, with a 66.6% increase in ticket sales over the 2022 festival. He is hoping for even greater success in 2024.