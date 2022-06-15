BELOIT—It’s time to enjoy some fresh air and some classic movies at BIFF Outdoors gets ready for a season of outdoor film showings this summer and fall.
The Beloit International Film Festival (BIFF) is known for its film festival held in February, but the organization also offers films other times during the year, including through its BIFF Year-round and BIFF Outdoors programs.
During BIFF Outdoors, films are shown on a large inflatable screen.
“The screen was purchased 10 years ago for around $6,000,” noted Greg Gerard, BIFF Executive Director. “This was made possible through the First National Bank and Trust Company’s donations.”
This first confirmed public event will be sponsored by Beloit’s Parks and Recreation Department. This is the annual Family Movie at the Park which takes place at Riverside park at the Jones Pavilion at 1160 Riverside Drive.
“We will be showing Disney’s Encanto on June 30,” Gerard said. “The event will be free for guests and concessions will be available.”
People are welcome to bring their coolers, blankets and chairs to the park.
“The movies tend to start later in the night, because we need darkness to play the movie on our inflatable screen,” Gerard noted. “Parents have in the past brought their children wearing their pajamas, which they are welcome to do.”
Even though June 30 is the first public event the first BIFF outdoors private event will take place on June 23.
“Healthnet of Rock County booked us for the first showing of the summer,” Gerard said. “They are a non-profit organization just like us and we give discounts to similar organizations. We also wanted to give back because of all the work they’ve done to keep our community healthy and safe through the pandemic.”
BIFF Outdoors has a few venues picked out and movie showing dates have yet to be determined. Later this summer the organization looks to host a showing at the Rock Bar & Grill in Beloit.
“We are excited to work soon with the Yellow Brick Road LGTQ+ organization in an upcoming event they have planned,” Gerard said. “They are still ironing out the details of when it will take place.”
BIFF Outdoors will also be open to events in the fall.
“This September we will be going back to Jefferson Prairie Lutheran Church for the second year in a row,” Gerard said. “They host a family centered night at the church and are excited to go back.”
Organizations or community members are welcome to contact Gerard directly for public or private outdoor showings. Gerard can be reached at 608-302-7554 and via email at greg@beloitfilmfest.org.
BIFF Outdoors in the past has had drive-in experiences in the winter, including last winter. The organization has not decided if they will continue with their drive-in events this upcoming winter.
“People have had diminishing excitement towards the idea of drive-ins, since the pandemic has come to a close,” Gerard noted. “Last winter it would sometimes reach single digits in temperature when we would offer our drive-ins.”