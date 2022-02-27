BELOIT—The film fun keeps on coming this week as the Beloit International Film Festival continues.
There are several opportunities to enjoy short films during the Short Slots scheduled at several venues.
On March 4, a Shorts Slot will be featured at 2:30 p.m. at Domenico’s, 547 E. Grand Ave. At 5 p.m. on March 4, a Shorts Slot will be offered at Bagels & More at 324 State St.
On March 5, a Shorts Slot will be featured at 2:30 p.m. at Domenico’s and at Bagels & More.
On March 6, a Shorts Slot will be held at noon at Domenico’s.
War veterans’ stories will be featured on March 5 at 2:30 p.m. at LaCasa Grande, 618 Fourth St., and on March 6 at noon at Visit Beloit, 656 Pleasant St. The stories of William Smith and Patricia Whelchel will be featured. These short films are part of the Harlem Project, where students interviewed war veterans.
The festival will wind up on Sunday, March 6 with the free showing of Steven Spielberg’s 1982 family classic, E.T. The Extraterrestrial which is the BIFF Classic Movie. It will be shown at 2:30 p.m. at the Eclipse Center, 3 Eclipse Center. The film features a very young Drew Barrymore, as well as Henry Thomas and Dee Wallace.
People can purchase tickets for showings online or at the BIFF Ticket office at the CELEB Center, 437 E. Grand Ave. No tickets will be sold at the individual venues. For more information, visit the BIFF website at https://beloitfilmfest.org.