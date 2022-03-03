This Adams Publishing Group file photo from Feb. 26 shows the Beloit International Film Festival screening of “The Six,” a documentary film that explores the little-known history of the six Chinese nationals who survived the icy wreck of the Titanic in 1912. Janesville resident and restaurant operator Tom Fong is the son of Fang Lang, one of the six Chinese immigrants who survived the infamous shipwreck.
BELOIT—The Beloit International Film Festival wraps up this weekend and organizers say this year’s festival has been a return to form for the popular event as crowds once again came out to support independent filmmakers.
BIFF Executive Director Greg Gerard told the Beloit Daily News on Thursday that he and other festival staff came into the year with guarded expectations due to the fluid state of affairs caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2020 festival was one of Beloit’s last major in-person events for nearly two years due to the pandemic, with the 2021 festival taking place virtually without the typical crowds or packed film screenings.
“We’ve been very pleased with the progress so far,” Gerard said.
Last month, organizers were scrambling to find enough volunteers to assist at venues across the city, but Gerard said thanks to the help of Visit Beloit and the Downtown Beloit Association the festival was able to find the help they needed.
In terms of attendance, Gerard said the festival’s numbers were “respectable” compared to 2020, which was what he said was a “high water mark” for BIFF.
“We really didn’t know what to expect coming out of the pandemic and omicron,” Gerard added. “We’ve been dealing with the challenges as they come and we’ve done really well. It’s been a great time for the festival.”
There’s still time to catch a film if you haven’t made it out yet, with multiple screenings running through Sunday that’s capped off by the Classic Film Showcase at the Eclipse Center sponsored by First National Bank and Trust.
This year’s classic film is Stephen Spielburg’s ET. The screening is free to the public with snacks and candy available for purchase at the venue.
Some highlights for people to see, Gerard recommended attendees check out Americanish, a coming of age romantic comedy; and the documentary The Sound of Us that chronicles diverse stories highlighting the power of music and the triumph of the human spirit.
“There’s a lot of great things yet to come,” Gerard said.
The festival will hold a private awards ceremony on Saturday to highlight the top of this year’s film class.
All things considered, BIFF weathered the pandemic and is once again one of the most popular events Beloit has to offer.
“The city always shows up for BIFF and this year is no different,” Gerard said.