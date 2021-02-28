BELOIT — The Beloit International Film Festival (BIFF) ended its 16th, and possibly most out of the ordinary, year on Sunday. Now organizers will review what worked, what didn’t and what next year’s festival will look like.
This year, the vast majority of the movies and events were held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There were six outdoor movies shown on an inflatable screen in downtown Beloit that patrons could watch for free from the warmth and comfort of their cars.
Greg Gerard, BIFF executive director, said he is proud of all the BIFF team who performed splendidly during a challenging year.
“I feel like were doing great,” he said Saturday just before the outdoor showing of “16 Candles,” starring Molly Ringwald. “On the sales side, we’re doing not bad. My hope is that we can break even this year.”
In one of the cars awaiting the start of the drive-in movie, was Nick Pycior and his girlfriend Gabby Cotti, who traveled from Rockford to see the free movie.
“I heard from my mom that this was happening, so I thought I would take my girlfriend to see a free movie, as a nice date night,” Pycior said.
Nearby, Teri Johnson and her father, Ron Johnson, were also waiting for the film to start.
“This is one of my favorite films. I’ve always been a John Hughes fan,” Teri Johnson said.
During the film festival, which ran from Feb. 19 to Feb. 28, many BIFF events were featured on the BIFF website and on its Facebook page. There were numerous Q&A sessions with film makers, as well as workshops featuring film experts.
Gerard said there were some technical difficulties the first weekend of the festival, but that period was short-lived.
“I’m pretty impressed with how people handled the tech,” he said.
He also said he received great feedback from filmmakers, who said they were impressed with how smoothly things went.
Now that BIFF has concluded its 16th year, Gerard said it is time for the film festival team to sit down and plan for next year. He hoped that next year will be free of worries of the pandemic, but the team may want to continue with some online events that were part of this year’s festival.
Gerard said even if there is a loss in revenue this year, he expects to continue with the film festival.
“We are not going to change the direction or the mission of BIFF,” he said.