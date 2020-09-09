BELOIT - A bicyclist was injured when he was struck by an SUV Saturday evening.
The bicyclist was westbound on West Grand Avenue near Hackett Street at about 7:15 p.m. when a blue or gray SUV struck him, according to Beloit police. The SUV backed up and went around the bicyclist and then left the scene.
The bicyclist suffered a broken leg and multiple lacerations.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Greater Beloit Area Crimestoppers at 608-362-7463 or go to the website at gbacrimestoppers.com. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com/482.