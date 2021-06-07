BELOIT — Bicycling has given a lot to Martin Reza: fitness, freedom and, now, a fundraiser.
Reza, 36, will ride 250 miles on June 26 in “The Ride for Education” to raise money for Our Lady of Assumption (OLA) Catholic School. He will start in Beloit, head northward and ride through Devil’s Lake State Park and return, concluding in less than 17 hours. The challenging ride will begin at 3:30 a.m. and include lots of elevation.
As of Monday, Reza had already raised $1,275 with a goal of $5,000. All of the proceeds will support low-income families with tuition. People can donate to GoFundMe at "Ride for Education" at https://www.gofundme.com/f/2coz04m09c.
People are invited to track Reza on the day of the event on Facebook at www.facebook.com/martin.rezar.
Reza, who works in shipping and receiving at a Darien company, moved to Beloit about 13 years ago with his wife, Yesenia. They have three children that also love bike riding: Diana Reza, 11, Christopher, 7, and Abraham, 4.
Reza has been riding since his childhood in Mexico. He lived about an hour from Mexico City where mountain bike races were held. Although soccer was the most popular activity, Reza loved the freedom of the ride along with its accompanying adventure and adrenaline.
“I watched the races and was amazed. I fell in love right away,” he said.
Although group rides are blissful, he likes the independence the bike affords.
“I find my own limits. I have more freedom,” he said.
Over the years Reza would do all kinds of races, from 4-minute affairs to 15-hour rides. He’s gone up to 200 miles in a day and can ride in -16 degrees or more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Up for riding with wide or studded tires, weather doesn’t slow him down or put him indoors. Although he had a knee and hip injury a few years ago, he kept riding and said he has fully recovered.
“I feel much better, I can go anywhere,” he said.
When he moved to the Beloit area, he sent his kids to St. Peter’s Catholic School and was a bit heartbroken when it closed in the spring of 2020. However, he was glad that OLA welcomed the family with open arms.
“OLA was our closest option and we like the education they offer for the kids and the values it teaches.” Reza said. “We just feel we can do something for the school and give something back.”
Reza kept riding, even with his kids. He said it’s a great activity to keep them off their electronic gadgets. His daughter, Diana, has biked 25 miles with him, on a rainy and chilly day.
“She’s the type of person who doesn’t complain too much. It’s a good way to keep her outdoors,” Reza said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Reza could bike as much as he wanted. It was when he started planning for his next adventure, to raise money for OLA.
As of Monday, he had already logged 2,700 miles of outdoor riding since Jan. 1. He averages about 10 hours a week, or 150 miles a week.
He said he eats a normal healthy diet, noting he would burn 10,000 calories during the race and will take sandwiches and granola bars for sustenance. A friend will meet him every 50 miles to check on him and he will be joined by some other riders for shorter distances.
Despite the support and well-wishers, he will be mostly alone. He said it will be very difficult to push on physically and mentally after 150 miles. He believes he will push through thanks to the motivation of knowing he is doing it for a reason, the OLA fundraiser.
“This fundraiser is helping me too,” Reza said. “I’m going to push the boundaries a little bit.”
Reza encourages people to try riding. He is a member of Stateline Spinners, a group that meets Tuesday in the parking lot of Beloit Bicycle Company at 5:30 p.m. The group has three different levels available for people to try.
“Biking folks are always in a good mood, and it’s always cool to go re-energize yourselves with them,” he said.