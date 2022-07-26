BELOIT—It wasn’t easy, but determination, teamwork and perhaps an unseen force kept Martin Reza pedaling his way through a 300-mile journey on June 18.
Reza, in his mid-30s, is an “ultra” bike rider and has used his skills to raise money for Our Lady of the Assumption School for the last two years. Last year, he raised $5,000 by riding 250 miles. This year, his goal of riding 300 miles was to raise $8,000.
But in the end, donations reached $12,000.
Reza is not only appreciative of the donations, he is also thankful for the teamwork, help with raising the funds and the support shown him, he said.
OLA Priest Mike Resop praised the biker’s efforts.
“The generosity of this man he has to have to do this for families,” he said. “This will help families with tuition assistance for those who maybe can’t afford full tuition.”
Resop also acknowledged Reza’s faith and determination in completing his goal.
Reza is married and has three children who attend OLA School. He works full-time and when not spending time with family, is training for the next ride.
Training for an ultra ride takes months.
“I started training in October for the June 18 ride,” Reza said.
That involved six days a week of riding plus more on the weekends. That meant getting up at 4 a.m. to complete riding and/or cross training.
That is until the very last week before his trek which included heading up to Devil’s Lake State Park and back.
“The last week before the ride was very short rides and resting,” he said.
The physical part is only one part of it, however. After more than 200 miles, mental stamina also is needed, he said.
“I had a few doubts,” Reza admitted, but mostly he seemed concerned about the weather.
But weather wasn’t really a problem, he found.
“The temperature was really good. It was just a little windy,” he recalled.
The route taken was mostly on back roads—no major highways.
Some of the scenery was captivating, especially as he began to climb in elevation.
And he was not alone on the road.
Six drivers alternated following him for safety reasons and supplied him with water, coconut water or energy drinks and energy bars along the way. He also stopped to rest periodically and ate some pizza at one stop and part of a hamburger at another, he said.
A small computer attached to his Swiss-made BMC bike handlebars helped keep track of things. It monitored his distance, altitude and heart rate.
Helping him prepare his bike for the trek was Velocity Bike Shop in Janesville, he said.
“The bike is a special road bike, very advanced and made of a very light carbon fiber and it has electronic shifting,” he said.
“The first 200 miles I was doing OK, but then I started skipping food and drink,” he said.
“I was still OK mentally; I made it until about 40 miles south of Madison,” he said about the return trip.
Then it got even tougher.
“I know how my body responds, but this is not for everyone,” he said. “I knew I needed to be patient.”
“In Evansville, a friend was going to meet me and ride with me to help with the momentum,” he said.
Reza kept looking for him and hoping he would be there. Then he showed up just outside of Evansville.
Reza was grateful for the friend and all the support he received along the way, he said.
“I made it back to the OLA parking lot at 11:30 p.m.,” he said.
A lot of friends and family were waiting for the biker who made his goal of completing the 300-mile project within one day.
And when he got back, “It was a good feeling; it’s done,” he said of ending the trip.
OLA Principal Trevor Seivert is grateful for Reza’s kindness.
“Martin is an awesome person, and when you see great people being kind, it makes everything seem better,” he said.
“I was pretty shocked when Martin said he was going to try for an even longer distance this year. But he accomplished his goal and raised even more money than he was asking. It’s incredible people like Martin that make our school what it is. He’s kind, caring, energetic, and a great person. I’m very proud of his accomplishments and his kindness,” Seivert said.