Bicyclist. rides for OLA

Martin Reza stands with his bicycle during his 300-mile trek to raise money for Our Lady of the Assumption students. He raised $12,000 this year for the school.

 Photo by Alan Rodriguez

BELOIT—It wasn’t easy, but determination, teamwork and perhaps an unseen force kept Martin Reza pedaling his way through a 300-mile journey on June 18.

Reza, in his mid-30s, is an “ultra” bike rider and has used his skills to raise money for Our Lady of the Assumption School for the last two years. Last year, he raised $5,000 by riding 250 miles. This year, his goal of riding 300 miles was to raise $8,000.