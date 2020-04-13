BELOIT — It has been said that timing is everything.
So it seems for April Volunteer of the Month Teri Downing with the experience and know-how she brought with her to the Beloit Historical Society Board of Directors.
“Teri came along at the perfect time for us on the Board of Directors,” said longtime former board member Mary Herrmann.
“She brought professionalism, experience and knowledge with her of the necessities of what is needed for the society to run,” said Herrmann, who still serves on the BHS Finance Committee.
Downing came on the board at first as a city employee in 2012. While she is still a city employee, her status changed to volunteer board member when she became board vice president and then was elected president in 2015.
When asked why she wanted to further commit her time and talents to the society, Downing said it was because of her roots and more.
“I wanted to be involved with the historical society and I came on the board as a city employee first; I have a degree in history and psychology,” she said.
What’s more, “I’m a lifelong Beloiter and my parents are from Beloit and I just love this community and history.”
Downing’s first job with the City of Beloit was as a part-time bus driver in 1998. Later she worked in the vehicle maintenance Department for the Beloit Police Department, she said.
“That’s how I put myself through college,” she said.
After that, she worked for Rock County’s Neighborhood Housing Services. In 2006, she took a job with Beloit’s Housing Authority, then Community Development. In 2019, she was promoted to Deputy Director of Community Development and the Transit department.
And along the way, she learned Roberts Rules for running meetings as a city employee which she was able to transfer to heading the BHS board meetings, she said.
Staff members appreciated her experience and willingness to help out.
“Teri has been my mentor and my go to person the whole time,” said Kelly Washburn the society’s Director of Programming/Office Manager.
“When I first began, I had to learn everything; Teri was right there helping me. It was a lot on her shoulders,” Washburn said.
Downing took up her duties during a transition time as well when Paul Kerr, Executive Director, retired.
“She was a guiding force to get us through that transition period,” Herrmann said.
“She has a managerial background and she cares about people.”
And so Downing put her talents to use also serving on the Executive Committee, City Hall of Fame Committee, Finance Committee and Collections Committee over the years at various times. All required meetings besides the monthly board of directors meetings.
During her time as president, and with help from other board members, a strategic plan was formed, an audit was done, record keeping was updated, financial issues were completed by resolution and needed documentation was completed.
All of these accomplishments have helped to make the society grant eligible, for example.
Downing also noted the hiring of Washburn as another improvement for the society and then the hiring of a new part-time Executive Director Donna Langford in 2019.
The BHS has two properties of concern: The Lincoln Center where the collections are stored and the historic Hanchett-Bartlett Homestead.
The homestead had to be closed to the public about two years ago when it was discovered there was only a cesspool handling the structure’s waste. Also, the roof was leaking.
The first problem to be resolved was to replace the roof. To pay for the roof, the board approved borrowing part of some endowment funds donated to the society with the notion the loan would be repaid with interest over 10 years, Downing said.
But time marches on and this month marks Downing’s last as board president according to board rules and regulations.
She will remain on the Collections Committee, however. Those duties involve reviewing and accessioning items that are donated to the museum and whether to keep them or not.
“Teri works with our collections committee monthly meeting,” said Diana Brooks. She offers good insight on some Beloit history on objects coming in for review. She also is the President of the Board of Directors and has a good handle on our rules and regulations pertaining to our board of directors meetings,” said Brooks who also serves on the board.
As for the working relationship she has had with the board, Downing was complimentary.
“I’ve never worked with such a dynamic board. They are all passionate and hard working.”
Downing is married to Don Downing and the couple have grown children.
