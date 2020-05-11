BELOIT — Both police officers treated for possible smoke inhalation are back on duty following an apartment fire on Saturday in Beloit.
One person was injured and two officers were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire was reported at around 6:49 a.m. on Saturday.
Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard said Monday that the Beloit Fire Department did not have a condition update on the patient.
The fire was caused by improper use of smoking materials and caused $35,000 in damages to one apartment in the 220 W. Grand Ave. apartment building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.