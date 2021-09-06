BELOIT — No injuries were reported following a house fire on Sunday night in Beloit, according to the Beloit Fire Department.
Fire crews responded at around 8:16 p.m. to the 600 block of Gaston Avenue and found smoke showing from a home. A fire was located and was extinguished in about 20 minutes, the department said.
The family in the home was safely evacuated and has been displaced with assistance from the American Red Cross of Wisconsin.
The cause of the fire and a damage estimate were not available as of press time Monday.
Beloit fire received assistance from Town of Beloit, Town of Turtle, and South Beloit fire departments in the response.