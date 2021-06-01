BELOIT — Lifelong Beloit resident and community servant Ralph Berkley is being remembered by many for his years of service and strong devotion to improving the quality of life for all residents in the city.
Berkley passed away on May 28 at a the age of 73 at his home in Beloit, according to his obituary.
Berkley worked over four decades in the School District of Beloit. He served as a special education teacher, program support teacher, equity and multicultural director, and principal of Cunningham School before retiring in 2006.
“Mr. Berkley was a deeply respected member of the School District of Beloit family,” said Beloit School District Superintendent Dan Keyser. “He was passionate about helping students achieve, supporting staff and colleagues, and working toward building awareness around diversity.”
While in the district, he served as the chair of the Diversity Committee and as a member of the Equality Committee. With both committee’s, Berkley helped in the effort to develop the district’s diversity plan.
In terms of local government engagement, Berkley served as chairman of the Beloit Alcohol Beverage License Control Committee (ALBCC). He served most recently on the Beloit Police and Fire Commission (PFC) in May of 2016 until earlier this year.
“The City of Beloit sincerely appreciates Ralph’s ability to ask the hard questions, seek clarification, and work through issues with civility and respect,” said City Manager Lori Curtis Luther. “Ralph joined the Beloit PFC during a time of significant change. His leadership made a difference in the Beloit community.”
During his time on the PFC, Berkley worked to make positive changes in the Beloit community and to support the police and fire departments while also holding the departments accountable.
“Ralph’s passion for the community was unrivaled,” said PFC President Ron Watson. “Ralph ensured that all community voices were considered as we made personnel decisions, most recently in the selection of Andre Sayles as the police chief. His leadership ensured the PFC treated our community with integrity, dignity and respect, and we will sincerely mourn his passing.”
For many years, Berkley also worked tirelessly with the Beloit NAACP, Beloit League of Women Voters and Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce to act as an impartial moderator during candidate forums, from school board to council and also those running for Wisconsin State Assembly.
“Ralph did a superb job in moderating the coordinated City and School Board Forums for the Beloit League and partners for over ten years,” said Joyce Metter, former Beloit League Voter Service Co-chair. “He was involved in the background work of each forum from the initial organizational meeting through the formation of the fair and equal presentation of the questions . Ralph was very organized and made sure the smallest detail was covered. This is why the forums were so successful and meaningful for the candidates and audience.”
He is survived by his son, Michael Berkley of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; nieces, June Beard, Jackie Beard, and Audrey Beard; along with several other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Bobby Berkley; and a sister, Gloria Berkley.
Service arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect St., Beloit.