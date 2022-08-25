General Mills and local officials celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony in Belvidere on Thursday. From left to right: Pamela Lopez-Fettes (Growth Dimensions Economic Development) Greg Kolinski (Alston Construction), Bill Linville (Scannell Properties), Tom Hogan (General Mills) Mayor of Belvidere Clinton Morris, Chairman Karl Johnson (Boone County Board), State Representative Dave Vella , (Illinois 68th District), Alyson Grady (Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity), and Steve Travia (Illinois Department of Transportation).
BELVIDERE—General Mills broke ground on its second building project in Belvidere on Thursday.
The new 1.3 million-square-foot warehouse and distribution center is being built on 111 acres at the intersection of Irene Road and U.S. Route 20. This center will be used as the Midwest Distribution Hub for General Mills.
“This is a state-of-the-art facility,” said Heather L. Wick, Business Enterprise Manager for Growth Dimensions. “The facility will be using autonomous technology and food grade improvements.”
The project’s parking lot will be able to accommodate 492 trailers and 226 cars. Electric car charging will be located in the parking lot for employees and on-site vehicles.
“We heard about this project in January of 2021,” Wick noted. ”Executive Director of Growth Dimensions Economic Development, Pamela Lopez-Fettes, was approached by General Mills and have worked together since on this project.”
Growth Dimensions’ goal is to bring and maintain businesses to Belvidere and Boone County.
On June 9, Boone County and the City of Belvidere annexed and rezoned 160-acres of land for the new facility. General Mills will be using 110 acres of the property for the building.
Scannell Properties will own the building and lease it to General Mills going forward.
Alston Construction company will be constructing the building and will employ an estimated 500 construction workers over 16 months.
The center is expected to be completed by the fall of 2023, according to Greg Kolinski, Director of Business Development for Alston Construction. The building itself was designed by Pinnacle Engineering.
Once the building is operational it is expected to bring in 55 to 75 permanent full-time employees.
The building will bring in an estimated $600,000 in property taxes, according to Clinton Morris, Mayor of Belvidere.
It was also announced that Irene Road will be renovated to accommodate future traffic flow. The road will be realigned to provide a straight traffic pattern that can improve semi trucks, as well as personal vehicle traffic.
Through Scannell Properties and General Mills commitments and funding from the state the road project will not be paid for by taxpayers, according to the joint press release.
General Mills has a long history and presence with the City of Belvidere, noted Morris. This is one of the largest projects in the city’s history.
The company has a specialty food manufacturing plant in Belvidere located at 915 E. Pleasant St.
The company acquired the Belvidere plant in 2001 as part of the Pillsbury acquisition.
“General Mills has really committed itself to Belvidere and Boone County.” Wick noted. “They always participate in community events, fundraisers and are involved in the community.
General Mills Foundation Hometown Grantmaking Program donated $175,000 annually to local charities in Belvidere, according to Growth Dimensions.