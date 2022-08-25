General Mills

General Mills and local officials celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony in Belvidere on Thursday. From left to right: Pamela Lopez-Fettes (Growth Dimensions Economic Development) Greg Kolinski (Alston Construction), Bill Linville (Scannell Properties), Tom Hogan (General Mills) Mayor of Belvidere Clinton Morris, Chairman Karl Johnson (Boone County Board), State Representative Dave Vella , (Illinois 68th District), Alyson Grady (Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity), and Steve Travia (Illinois Department of Transportation).

 Photo provided by Susan Moran.

BELVIDERE—General Mills broke ground on its second building project in Belvidere on Thursday.

The new 1.3 million-square-foot warehouse and distribution center is being built on 111 acres at the intersection of Irene Road and U.S. Route 20. This center will be used as the Midwest Distribution Hub for General Mills.

