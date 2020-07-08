MARENGO - Two Belvidere, Illinois residents died in a crash in McHenry County Monday, according to a news release from the Illinois State Police.
Harold E. Switzer Jr., 49, and Harold Switzer III, 26, died in the crash that was reported just before 11 p.m. on Monday on Interstate 90 near milepost 39.
Investigations indicate the Switzer vehicle was traveling west when it left the roadway and rolled over several times. Both occupants in the vehicle were ejected and suffered fatal injuries.
