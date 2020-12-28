BELOIT—“First there was Adam and Eve. Then, God created humor to keep everything from falling apart.”
That quote summarizes the outlook of former Beloit Catholic High School teacher Father Don Lange. He sprinkles those humorous insights and more throughout his newly released book “Seeing with Jesus’ Eyes,” available on Amazon.
Celebrating 50 years in the priesthood at age 85, he has planted many seeds of kindness which have bloomed into not only a book, but an ever-growing friendship with one of his former students and biggest fans, Tim McKearn.
After two years of technical difficulties, road trips and McKearn’s battle with cancer, McKearn and some other helpers assisted Lange in winnowing down 16 binders of his essays into a trove of wit and belly laughs.
The retired Lange, who lives in Platteville now, has a long history in the area. He was ordained in 1970, and served St. William parish in Janesville before being assigned to Beloit Catholic High School (BCHS) in 1971 where he served until 1991. During his time at BCHS he taught and coached baseball, helped out churches and was engaged in jail ministry programs. In addition to his priestly duties, he was a prolific writer, penning poems and columns for the Catholic Harold as well as a few guest appearances in the Beloit Daily News.
McKearn and Lange’s path first crossed when McKearn was a altar boy in the fifth grade.
“I remember telling my mom afterwards that I wasn’t sure who was more nervous, me or Father Lange. My first impression that day of Father Lange was that he was a kind and sincere man, qualities that remain true to this day,” McKearn said.
McKearn was wowed with Lange’s work ethic. He could always hear him shuffling down the hall, rehearsing his sermons as he would go. The kids were always a bit intrigued, and McKearn recalled him having an “arm like a cannon” in baseball.
“The worst thing was to play catch,” he said.
Lange admitted he did feel a bit nervous in the classroom in those early days.
“I was told I had a lot of bark, but not enough bite,” he said. “I think I really loved my students.”
While McKearn was sad to see Lange leave the area, he felt it was Lange’s true calling to do pastoral work. From 1991 until he retired, Lange served at a number of parishes in the southwest corner of the state.
Over the years McKearn kept in touch with Lange. In 2011 McKearn traveled from Beloit to see Lange and take him out for dinner. McKearn said he pitched the book idea, although he was turned down at first.
Langue said McKearn “heroically continued” to push for the idea of a book, with the two starting in earnest on it two years ago.
McKearn dutifully drove from Beloit to see Lange to assist with what Lange described as a project fraught with “80,000 words, old eyes and computer challenges.”
Through it all Lange was able to share his stories, he said are designed for regular people. In between his humor he inserts some of the Biblical motifs of seeing, hearing and walking.
The book features the story of a Cubs fan father who became a Brewers fan after his daughter told him she loved him and plopped a Brewers hat on his head. There is the tale about deleting the word “resentment” and if it is as easy as it is on a keyboard. There are stories for the holy days, day-to-day life and the more heartbreaking aspects of life.
“The heart is the symbol of our being where our values are, and we can grow it,” Lange said. “Wherever the sun shines there is bigotry and hatred, but also saints.”
Lange said it wasn’t always easy in the ministry, sometimes carrying a large workload and learning that people might not always say something when they appreciated something.
But for McKearn and his fans at BCHS, there is no doubt people like Lange stay with them.
“They stick in our minds and have this indelible effect on us,” McKearn said.