BELOIT — Homecare Pharmacy Pharmacist Steve Nilson’s last day on the job is Thursday after 35 years of loyal service to the last remaining independently-owned pharmacy in the city.
Nilson said the future of the pharmacy is in good hands under the leadership of Pharmacist in Charge Evan McNamara, the third generation of McNamaras to lead the pharmacy.
Nilson started in 1986 at Homecare Pharmacy after graduating from UW Madison. He and his wife, a nurse, had worked as missionaries in Zaire, Africa where he collected rainwater to make IVs and worked to find medicine for those in need.
In 1986 Nilson joined the team as Joe McNamara and his father Frank McNamara were opening the business in a former grocery store.
“We had to do extensive remodeling, taking out counters and taking up old tiling and painting,” Nilson said.
Homecare Pharmacy co-owner Joe McNamara joked he married his wife in June of 1986 and got his second partner Nilson in October.
“Steve’s been a true friend, I’d say a brother, and we’ve gone through a lot together starting a business from scratch,” McNamara said.
At the time, record keeping was done on note cards with no internet, and several other independent pharmacies were also in town. Those at Homecare Pharmacy always took pride in being independent as they could react quickly to market changes and serve customers in a personal way. Homecare also offered free prescription delivery and was able to respond 24 hours a day. It was known for its strong partnership with Beloit Regional Hospice, providing relief to many patients at the end of life.
Throughout many years together, McNamara remained impressed with Nilson’s work ethic and temperament
“He’s a very calm individual. Nothing really shook him. Being an independently owned place at times was very difficult. He never complained about never getting a vacation,” McNamara said. “He cared about the place so much. He was very brilliant, and he demanded we all conduct ourselves properly when we were working.”
Although there could be a dry sense of humor in the pharmacy, McNamara said there was never boisterous laughter as Nilson took his work so seriously.
Often Nilson would collaborate with Beloit Health System or a hospice nurse to help those at the end of life get the pain relief medications they needed as soon as possible. If a customer ran out of insulin at 10 or 11 p.m., Nilson and the Homecare employees would be able to help.
“We just wanted to take care of everyone like our family. It’s why we’ve made it all these years,” McNamara said. “People gave us a chance, and we tried to help as many as we could.”
The business helped thousands of customers over the years and is continuing to evolve independently.
On Feb. 1, McNamara said Integrated Homecare Services, 2020 Sutler Ave., acquired the home medical equipment division of HomeCare Pharmacy, continuing to provide for the ongoing equipment rental and supply needs of HomeCare Pharmacy’s customers.
McNamara explained how HomeCare is a partner of Hometown Pharmacy, an independent company made up of 73 independently owned pharmacies which are focusing more on natural and holistic health items to be competitive. The partnership allows Homecare to have better buying power and access to the latest software and other resources.
“Working with the Hometown pharmacy group has resources to help us expand in new areas. We maintain local autonomy but have support of local independents,” McNamara said.
“I’m optimistic we are moving to Homecare Pharmacy 2.0 and putting more emphasis on pharmacy and expanding services to assisted living homes and natural health products,” Nilson added.
Nilson said he looks forward to spending more time with his wife, children and grandchildren in retirement.
“I feel so blessed with family support and also having such a great work family here,” he said.
McNamara said he will continue to work at Homecare as well as Sandy Werner, front end grocery manager. Barb Leis, a pharmacy technician, is retiring at the end of August after 35 years.