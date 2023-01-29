Freyja Bergstrom, 4, works on her snowflake sun catcher with a little help from her mother, Rachel, on Saturday at the Downtown Beloit Association building. The craft-making activity offered by Emunah Designs, was part of Beloit’s Winterfest activities.
Austin Wright, 3, gets acquainted with a few sled dogs who were at Leeson Park in Beloit Saturday for a sled dog demonstration. The demonstration was part of Winterfest activities held throughout the weekend.
BELOIT — Skating, sledding, crafts and games were among the activities area residents enjoyed during Beloit’s Winterfest, held this weekend at various locations in the city.
Mother Nature provided a brand new blanket of snow over the weekend, just in time. for the winter-themed activities.
At the the Downtown Beloit Association building on Grand Avenue, grownups could peruse the plants and creations offered by vendors during the regular Winter Farmers Market while children could enjoy some crafts.
Nikki and John Bennett of Emunah Designs, were helping children create snowflake sun catchers, which the kids could take home with them.
“We’ve had about 15 kids so far,” John Bennett said Saturday morning.
Nikki Bennett said Saturday marked the first time she had participated in Winterfest since her business started in 2017, but she was enjoying interacting with the children and families.
Freyja Bergstrom, 4, was one of the children trying her had at creating a snowflake sun catcher, with the help and encouragement of her mom, Rachel Bergstrom.
This was the Bergstrom family’s first Winterfest as well.
“We are going to head out the the sled dog demonstration after this,” Rachel Bergstrom said. “We’re looking forward to all the activities.”
At the sled dog demonstration at Leeson Park on Saturday, families were able to meet, and pet the sled dogs and their owners. Larry Brodersen brought three of his adopted furry friends to the demonstration. He said he first started adopting Huskies from Free Spirit Siberian Rescue in 2008.
“I would hire someone to train and run the dogs, but I started running my own dogs in 2012,” he said.
He said he and the other sled dog owners and trainers make several stops each year, including in the Chicago area and at Starved Rock State Park in Utica, Illinois.
The dogs seemed to be a big hit with visitors to Leeson Park, particularly among the children who often asked to pet the canines.
The Beloit Parks and Recreation Division planned most of the activities for the weekend. Winterfest activities started Friday with Bingo at Grinnell Hall Senior Center. Ice skating was offered. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Edwards Ice Arena. An obstacle course was offered at the Beloit Public Library on Saturday and Poopsies Polar Party was offered at ABC Supply Stadium Saturday, featuring tours of the stadium, as well as craft making activities. Sunday featured sleigh rides and a bonfire at Big Hill Park, a pickleball tournament at Beloit Memorial High School, painting activities at Hammer and Stain, and an open swim at the Stateline Family YMCA.
Other activities people enjoyed included sledding at Hospital Hill off Olympian Boulevard, cross country skiing, snowshoe hiking and downtown businesses offered attractions and giveaways.