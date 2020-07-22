MADISON—Beloit’s unemployment rate dropped by more than 4% in June, but the rate is still in double digits.
Beloit’s unemployment rate was 10.8% in June, down from 14.9% in May, according to figures released Wednesday by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development. The June 2020 rate is a far cry from the 5.2% rate reported for Beloit in June of 2019.
Beloit’s jobless rate was the sixth highest rate among the 34 largest communities in Wisconsin. Milwaukee had the highest unemployment rate in June at 12.8%, down from 15.7% in May. Fitchburg had the lowest rate at 6.8% in June, down from 8.4% in May.
Nearby Janesville had the seventh highest jobless rate among the state’s largest communities at 10.3% in June, down from 15.1% in May, but up from 4.3% in June of 2019.
Madison had the second lowest unemployment rate in the state at 7.6% in June, down from 9.7% in May.
Unemployment rates dropped in all 34 communities tracked by the Department of Workforce Development between May and June, indicating a continued improvement in the Wisconsin economy. However, rates are still generally much higher than a year ago, indicating the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the economy is still being felt.
Among counties in Wisconsin, Rock County’s unemployment rate was at 9.7% in June, down from 13.8% in May, but up from 4.2% in June of 2019.
Walworth County’s unemployment rate was 8.3% in June, down from 11.4% in May, but up from 3.7% in June of 2019.
Jefferson County’s unemployment rate was 7.3% in June, down from 9.8% in May, but up from 3.6% in June of 2019.
Dane County’s unemployment rate was at 7.3% in June, down from 9.4% in May, but up from 3% in June of 2019.
Lafayette County had the lowest unemployment rate among Wisconsin’s 72 counties at 5.7% in June, down from 8.3% in May.
Menomoniee County had the highest unemployment rate in the state at 20% in June, down from 31% in May.
The Wisconsin unemployment rate was 8.5% in June, down from 12.1% in May.
The national unemployment rate was 11.1% in June, down from 13.3% in May.
