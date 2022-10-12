BELOIT—The Beloit Historical Society will induct seven individuals into the Beloit Hall of Fame during a ceremony set for 1 p.m. on Oct. 16 at the Beloit Historical Society, 845 Hackett St.
Inductees this year are Linda L. Ward, Richard Gerhard, R. Thomas Nightingale, Dr. Kenneth Gold, Fred and Joanne Klett and Tony Scodwell. Scodwell will be inducted at a separate event set for 1 p.m. on Oct. 26.
Tony ScodwellTony Scodwell is not only a world class musician, he also has taken part in fundraising events for organizations, he has assisted young student musicians during trumpet clinics and he has generously donated time and his skills to local organizations.
Scodwell was born in Beloit in 1942 and he graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1961. His uncle, who was a saxophone player, introduced him to the trumpet and is interest in music grew through his formative years in Beloit. He attended the Berklee School of Music in Boston, Massachusetts after being awarded a Down Beat Magazine full scholarship.
Scodwell joined the Stan Kenton Orchestra and recorded with the band. He went on to play with the Tommy Dorsey Band, recording with the band for its 1964 “Hello Dolly” album.
He went on to play with the Harry James Orchestra. He also played with the Buddy Rich Big Band, the Frank Sinatra Jr. Band and he toured with the Doc Severinsen Tonight Show Big Band. He also performed with his own band, the Tony Scodwell Big Band.
He also played with many house bands at casinos and hotels including the Harrah’s Casino house band in Reno, Nevada, Caesar’s Palace House Orchestra in Las Vegas and the Frontier Hotel House Orchestra in Las Vegas.
Scodwell has made numerous guest performances across the country and in the Stateline Area, including in Beloit, Janesville, Edgerton, Rockford, Loves Park and Freeport to name a few.
He has conducted music clinics with numerous Wisconsin high school and middle school band students from 1963 to 2015. He has also conducted trumpet clinics for college students, including at Beloit College from 2013—2017.
Scodwell, who now resides in Las Vegas, also is a maker of custom-built trumpets and flugelhorns—Scodwell USA. He has produced the musical instruments since 1988 and has exclusive distributorships in Washington, D.C., Germany, Czech Republic and Australia.
When his sister, Geraldine Francis Scodwell Amy, passed away, she left her estate to Tony Scodwell, who in turn made a large donation to support the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra. He has been a consistent supporter of the orchestra and other musical institutions.
Scodwell will perform with the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra as a guest musical artist when the orchestra presents performances in Beloit and Janesville on Oct. 28 and 29.
Scodwell is a member of the Las Vegas Jazz Society, the International Trumpet Guild and the American Federation of Musicians, Local 369, Las Vegas, Nevada.