Artisan Pub staff member Taylor Mueller prepares a tray of fresh seared scallops over sundried tomato risotto with lemon butter sauce at a past Taste Of The Chamber hosted by the Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce. This year, Taste of the Chamber will be held Oct. 19 at the Eclipse Center.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint staffer Joseph Franklin explain the samples offered by the steakhouse at a past Taste of the Chamber event. This year the event will be held Oct. 19 at the Eclipse Center.
BELOIT—Area restaurants, caterers and beverage vendors will be offering samples of their wares during the Sixth Taste of the Chamber event set for 5—8 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Eclipse Center, 3 Eclipse Center.
The Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce had to cancel the Taste of the Chamber in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers and food vendors are happy for the event’s return this year.
“We are so excited and we are planning a fun night,” said Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Aimee Thurner.
The Taste of the Chamber is the fourth and final chamber fundraising event for the year.
Guests at the Taste of the Chamber will be invited to taste some of the dishes and treats prepared by chamber member businesses. Guests also will be able to vote for their favorite food and beverage providers. Categories guests can vote for are Best Taste, Best Treat, Best Beverage and Best Display.
This year, some food processor members of the chamber will be joining the Taste of the Chamber. Hormel, Frito Lay and Kerry all will be present and offering samples at the event.
While guests are munching away, music will be provided by the Beloit Memorial High School Jazz Band.
The cost for the event is $30 for chamber members and $40 for non-members.
The first 144 guests who register online by Oct. 17 will receive an event glass. People can register online at the Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce website at https://greaterbeloitchamber.org.