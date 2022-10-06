BELOIT—Area restaurants, caterers and beverage vendors will be offering samples of their wares during the Sixth Taste of the Chamber event set for 5—8 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Eclipse Center, 3 Eclipse Center.

The Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce had to cancel the Taste of the Chamber in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers and food vendors are happy for the event’s return this year.