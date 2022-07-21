BELOIT—The Krueger Municipal Swimming Pool finally opens Friday, June 22. The pool opening had been delayed due to lack of staff.
The city announced that the pool will be open from 1—6 p.m. July 22—24 and July 29—31.
BELOIT—The Krueger Municipal Swimming Pool finally opens Friday, June 22. The pool opening had been delayed due to lack of staff.
The city announced that the pool will be open from 1—6 p.m. July 22—24 and July 29—31.
Future dates when the pool will be open are to be determined by the city.
Krueger Pool was originally expected to open on June 11. The original opening date was pushed back because there were not enough lifeguards and staff, according to city officials.
The opening date was moved to June 18, with an abbreviated schedule of when the pool would be open.
On June 17, city officials announced that the opening of Krueger Pool would be put on hold.
On Thursday, city officials announced the pool would be open this weekend.
“The main pool and splash pad will be open for the public,” said Sarah Lock, City of Beloit Director of Strategic Communications.
The diving well and lap lanes will not be available during the two announced weekends, she said.
The concessions stand that traditionally offered pre-packaged snacks will be not operational during the announced dates.
The facilities and concessions operating status depends on staffing status.
Krueger Pool usually ends its season in mid to late August, but the pool hasn’t traditionally opened this late into the season.
When asked if the city will extend the operation season for the pool due to a late start, Lock said she had no comment.
Staffing shortages at swimming pools and at other jobs normally filled by young people have been reported in communities across the country.
The state of Wisconsin attempted to combat this by lowering the minimum age of lifeguards to 15 instead of 16, in 2017.
As the Beloit Daily News previously reported, there have been many factors contributing to youth staffing issues.
From 2010 to 2020, the youth population in Wisconsin decreased 4.3%, according to U.S. Census data.
Beloit was not the only city affected by the lifeguard shortage. Palmer and Rockport pools in Janesville had fluctuating hours throughout the season.
The City of Beloit wants to remind residents that the public can bring coolers and outside food to the pool, but no glass bottles are allowed.
Entry to the pool, for Beloit residents, will cost $5 for an adult, $3 for youth, and children 4 and under can come for free. Families of four can pay a fee of $10.
Individuals that reside outside of Beloit will have to pay an additional $1.50 for their entry.
Some pool rules to remember include children under 12 need adult supervision and bag checks will be enforced for any sharp objects or illegal items.
The city is still looking for more lifeguards and staff members. Those interested can visit the website at:
They are hiring lifeguards starting at $11.50 an hour, while pool managers start at $14 an hour.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.