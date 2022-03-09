BELOIT — Longtime state Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, announced on Wednesday that he will run for the state Senate seat held by Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, after the senator announced her plans to retire from the Legislature at the end of her term.
Spreitzer currently represents the 45th Assembly District that includes in large-part the City of Beloit, having served in the district since 2014 when Ringhand vacated the Assembly seat to run for the 15th District Senate seat, which she currently holds.
In an announcement on Wednesday, Spreitzer thanked Ringhand for her “dedicated service” to her constituents.
“Senator Ringhand has been a role model and mentor to me during my time in the state legislature, and I have been grateful for her partnership and leadership in serving our community,” Spreitzer said a statement.
Spreitzer said there was “much more to be done” in Madison that prompted his Senate bid.
“As your State Senator, I will continue to fight for the principles that have guided me in the State Assembly,” Spreitzer said. “I will continue to push back against extreme attacks on our democracy, protect our frontline healthcare workers while helping families and small businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, and work to advance equality and fairness for everyone in our state.”
Key issues Spreitzer said he would focus on would be giving more tools to families seeking quality housing, childcare, higher education and working to make retirement affordable and accessible for all.
“I will work to find common ground where I can, and to stand my ground for the communities I represent when I must. I look forward to continuing our work together on the most important issues facing our state,” Spreitzer said.
Spreitzer is currently serving his fourth term in the Wisconsin Assembly and he has served in the Democratic party’s state leadership since 2016 when he was first elected Democratic caucus chairperson. Prior to serving in the Assembly, Spreitzer served as Beloit City Council president and worked for Beloit College.