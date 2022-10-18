Dave Fogderud

Dave Fogderud, founder and pastor at the Overflowing Cup Coffee House in Beloit, will be celebrating his 80th birthday this month. A celebration event will be held Oct. 29 at the Overflowing Cup.

 Photo provided

BELOIT—“He is a maverick, trailblazer and a forerunner. He doesn’t just wait and get permission—he just does it.”

That’s what Overflowing Cup Associate Pastor and Executive Director Mark Archambault said about Overflowing Cup Founder and Pastor Dave Fogderud. The man behind the 48-year-old ministry is turning 80 on Oct. 24.

