BELOIT—“He is a maverick, trailblazer and a forerunner. He doesn’t just wait and get permission—he just does it.”
That’s what Overflowing Cup Associate Pastor and Executive Director Mark Archambault said about Overflowing Cup Founder and Pastor Dave Fogderud. The man behind the 48-year-old ministry is turning 80 on Oct. 24.
Fans near and far are invited to a praiseworthy 80th birthday potluck at 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, at the OverFlowing Cup, 1175 Madison Road. Guests are urged to bring a dish to pass and their best “Dave” stories for sharing.
Fans may also pay homage to the octogenarian by posting their favorite photos of him and his hairstyles over the years on Facebook, or hauling in the Polaroids documenting them.
Archambault, who is also a Christian musician, said he met Fogderud in 1996 when he came to perform at the Cup.
“Within a couple years I was on staff and ordained,” Archambault said.
Over the years Archambault said he was always impressed by not only his faith in God, but his belief in people and his unbridled passion and enthusiasm.
“It’s inspiring to be around. He believes in everyone and sees the best in everyone,” he said.
Without the backing of a denomination, or sometimes anyone else, he forged ahead with his vision. Archambault said he also nurtured the talents and ideas of others, which led to lots of guest preachers, musicians and other artists being welcomed to grace the stage.
“That is the hallmark of a secure leader,” Archambault noted.
Fogderud opened the Overflowing Cup with his late wife, Pat, and others in 1974 at 534 E. Grand Ave. The first of its kind in Beloit, the Christian coffeehouse offered a gathering place for youth and an upstairs for bands called the “Upper Room.”
The ministry moved more toward serving the homeless when Fogderud started offering shelter at homes he rented. Eventually he and others launched Harbor for the Homeless in 1984. It moved from another church to 334 E. Grand Ave., the original Jupiter store.
Over the years Fogderud would respond to calls for food, shelter or a listening ear from people who would fall through the cracks.
Penny Stauffer described Fogderud as a “wonderful man” who has helped her spiritually. She said just talking to him makes any problems she has seem to disappear.
“I met him about three years ago when I stopped into the Overflowing Cup for a concert. That weekend, I returned there for worship and I have been going back ever since,” she said. “He and his wife—they go above and beyond to help people out.”
Kathy Loescher has known Fogderud since 1974 when they met at the Overflowing Cup. He was married to her husband’s aunt and still to this day she refers to him as Uncle Dave.
“One night Dave was preaching and he did an altar call to anyone who wanted to accept Jesus as their Lord and Savior,” she recalled. “I was so drawn by what he was preaching that I came forward. That was life changing for me. I have been walking with the Lord ever since and owe a lot of that to Dave.”
Jody Wittnebel said she has known Fogderud for 17 years and continues to be amazed by his dedication to helping others.
“He helps the people nobody else wants to help,” she said. “He loves everyone without judgement.”
She also noted Fogderud is a great musician.
Today, the all volunteer-run Overflowing Cup is still going strong, offering a free meal and worship on Wednesday, concerts at 7 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m Sunday chapel services at 1175 S. Madison Road in addition to a women’s group every other Monday.
New Beginning Recovery Group meets at 6 p.m. at the Cup’s new location at 939 Liberty Ave.