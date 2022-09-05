BELOIT—The Overflowing Cup Total Life Center will be hosting a monthly panel discussion to explore issues facing the community.
Five Questions: a Community Discussion, will begin on Sept. 11 an a panel will address issues and concerns in the community.
The first panel discussion will cover helping the homeless population with winter fast approaching.
The event will begin at 1 p.m. at the Overflowing Cup at 1175 Madison Road. The event is open to the public.
Each meeting will be open to the public and will have a variety of speakers and organizations represented.
There will be several speakers at the event this month.
Angela Glover, who operates a nonprofit called Dwelling Angels and is a volunteer at Gifts Men’s Shelter in Janesville, will be speaking at the event. The nonprofit organization provides meals for those in need in Beloit.
Angelina Reyes, the program manager at Merrill Community Center, will be providing her insight at the event.
The founder of Soup4U, Ben Freeman, will be speaking at the event. Soup4U provides meals for multiple cities in both Wisconsin and Illinois
The Beloit Police Department will also have representation during the panel discussion.
This is not the first time the Overflowing Cup has worked with other non-profits in the past.
“The Overflowing Cup partners with aid organizations and charities in Rock, Walworth and Winnebago counties,” said Mark Archambault, Executive Director and Associate Pastor of The Overflowing Cup Total Life Center. “We are open to working with anyone making a positive difference in the Stateline Area.”
Archambault will be in charge of organizing the event, while his wife, Micquette Archambault, will be the master of ceremonies.
The speakers for this event have been filled, but if any community members want to participate in the next panel discussion, they are welcome to contact Archambault at 608-367-2700 or pastormark@overflowingcup.org.
“The organizations and speakers change between events,” Archambault explained. “The speakers are chosen based on their experience with the subject.”
“Each event will focus on one social issue in the Stateline Area. Sept. 11 is Homeless in the Stateline, Oct. 16 is Heroin/Fentanyl in the Stateline “The Killer Among Us,” Mark Archambault said. “With the exception of December, we will host this event every month, usually on the third Sunday evening. Our last event will be in May and will take a break during the summer months.”
The community discussion on Nov. 20, will concern the effects of depression and seasonal stress on the family and individuals.
“The goal of these events is to raise community awareness of the issues we all face and connect a variety of social services, churches and other people in our area to make the most progress in dealing with them,” he explained. “Homelessness, for example, is largely unseen by the average person and yet it is all around us.”