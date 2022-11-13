BELOIT—“When it’s time to respond, you better be ready.”
That’s what 91-year-old Chester Kaminski learned after many years battling blazes.
Kaminski is the oldest living Beloit Fire Department firefighter, having retired as Captain on Dec. 26, 1986 after 23 years of service. Set to celebrate his 92 birthday on Dec. 28, he shared his wisdom gleaned from years of fires and lots of time with co-workers.
He started working at Beloit Fire Department’s Station 4, which was built on Milwaukee Road in 1963—a building that is no longer there and replaced by the Qdoba Mexican restaurant.
Kaminski started scrubbing bathrooms and mowing the lawn in his early days on the job.
In those days, the fire trucks were open with the firefighters riding in back sans protection from the elements. He recalled one close call where an out-of-control driver struck the firetruck and ripped off the windshield, spraying glass everywhere. It resulted in a hospital visit, although Kaminski suffered no serious injuries.
It would be years before firefighters would regularly wear masks. He noted the paramedic program wasn’t established until 1974 and recalled crouching in Cadillac ambulances before the box-style vehicles were used in Beloit.
Chester often volunteered to take up cooking duties, making more than one Thanksgiving meal with his Beloit-famous “Kaminski gravy.” Another fond memory was delivering his son’s teacher’s baby.
He enjoyed the schedule which allowed him to work at other side gigs including selling furniture and remodeling homes to rent.
It wasn’t always easy at the station, as the firefighters spent long hours together and, on occasion, personalities clashed.
“You can’t please everybody,” he said.
He ran a tight ship and encouraged those under him to clean the station, wash down equipment and test it, when they weren’t studying paper maps to learn the streets as there was no GPS at the time.
He recalled more than a few false alarms at a nursing home and some of the area businesses, often in the middle of the night.
Over the years he made time to take his grandson, Zachary, to the station with him.
Following retirement he dabbled in some more business ventures, including real estate.
Although he gets invited to the retirement parties, most of the comrades he worked with are gone. However, he said the Beloit Fire Department is doing a good job and anyone considering the career should heed the following advice.
“You have to be prompt, consistent and do your job. You can’t expect someone else to do it for you. You have to be dedicated,” Kaminski said. “Treat everybody alike. Even though things don’t always work out, try to help someone when they need it.”
Kaminski was proud to share that his grandson, Zachary Kaminski, 25, is in the U.S. Air Force and is firefighting at Fort Edwards Air Force Base in California.
Born in a small community near Buffalo, New York, Chester Kaminski served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He obtained his associates degree in fire science at Blackhawk Technical College in the late 1970s.
He and his wife, Joanne, raised their children: Gary Kaminski, a retired Army Lt. Colonel in Texas; Dennis Kaminski, retired inventory analyst in Beloit; Rock County Christian School (RCCS) Business and Finance Manager Mary Kaminski of Beloit; Randy Kaminski, retired Dollar Stores owner who lives in Plainfield Illinois; and RCCS Head of School John Kaminski.
“His love language is service. He will do anything to help you and give wisdom and feedback. He’s been a strong leader in the family and we all look up to him,” daughter Mary Kaminski said.