BELOIT- The new Beloit City Manager Jerry Gabrielato’s first day on the job will be on Feb. 20.
“We are excited to have Jerry begin in this leadership role and become acclimated to our wonderful community,” City Council President Regina Dunkin said. “We plan to have an open house soon where the public can join us in welcoming him to Beloit. We are working on the details for it to take place before the end of the month.”
Gabrielatos is coming to Beloit after his recent departure from the city manager position in West Linn, Oregon.
He was the city manager in West Linn from 2020-2022. Prior to his city manager position, he was an assistant and interim city manager in Albert Lea, Minnesota from 2015-2020.
“I’m thrilled to be coming to Beloit, such a strong and diverse city,” Gabrielatos said. “I look forward to working with the council, an excellent staff and the vibrant business and nonprofit organizations that make this a special place.”
It was announced in January that Gabrielatos will be paid $175,000 a year. The two-year contract also allows $500 a month for automobile expenses and other expenses related to the job.
The previous city manager, Lori Curtis Luther, was paid a yearly salary of $184,188.13. Luther was given a 2% pay raise following a performance evaluation completed by the city council. Luther served as the city manager from 2015 to August 2022. She left Beloit to become city manager of Overland Park, Kansas.
Gabrielatos earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and history from Tulane University and a master’s degree in public policy and administration.
“It’s time for Beloit to continue our positive changes and opportunities,” said Nancy Forbeck, Vice President of the Beloit City Council. “With Jerry here soon, we can go full-steam ahead. I am looking forward to his positive and energetic leadership.”
Elizabeth Krueger has been the interim city manager for the City of Beloit,since Luther’s departure in August.
“Once Gabrielatos takes office, I will no longer be interim city manager,” Krueger said. “I will continue to be the city attorney/deputy city manager.”
Other members of the city council are excited to work with Gabrielatos.
"I am looking forward to working with Jerry as our new city manager,” said Markese Terrell, Beloit City Councilor. “From day one I loved his energy, and he has a personality that is very universal which is why I knew he would be a good fit. I believe the energy and personality he has is what the city needs, and I see very good things coming to our city under his leadership with the council."