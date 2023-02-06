Jerry Gabrielatos
Jerry Gabrielatos was chosen by the Beloit City Council to be the new city manager. He will begin his job on Feb. 20.

 Jacob Roushia/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT- The new Beloit City Manager Jerry Gabrielato’s first day on the job will be on Feb. 20.

“We are excited to have Jerry begin in this leadership role and become acclimated to our wonderful community,” City Council President Regina Dunkin said. “We plan to have an open house soon where the public can join us in welcoming him to Beloit. We are working on the details for it to take place before the end of the month.”

