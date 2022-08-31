Mark Finnegan at POW/MIA candlelit event

Mark Finnegan, center, of Beloit, is seen speaking during a pre-recorded segment of the POW/MIA Candlelight Ceremony, which will be broadcast on Sept. 16.

 Photo provided

LOVES PARK, Ill.—The 27th Annual National POW/MIA (Prisoner of War/Missing in Action) National Recognition Day Candlelight Remembrance Ceremony will be broadcast on Janesville Public Access TV Channel 994 on Sept. 16.

The annual event to bring attention to prisoners of war and missing service members will be broadcast at 7 p.m. and is hosted by the Rockford Chapter of Vietnam2Now with assistance from the Navy Club, VFW, American Legion and others. The broadcast also can be seen on the Janesville Public Access TV Youtube channel.