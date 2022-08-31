LOVES PARK, Ill.—The 27th Annual National POW/MIA (Prisoner of War/Missing in Action) National Recognition Day Candlelight Remembrance Ceremony will be broadcast on Janesville Public Access TV Channel 994 on Sept. 16.
The annual event to bring attention to prisoners of war and missing service members will be broadcast at 7 p.m. and is hosted by the Rockford Chapter of Vietnam2Now with assistance from the Navy Club, VFW, American Legion and others. The broadcast also can be seen on the Janesville Public Access TV Youtube channel.
The keynote speaker for the event is Mark Finnegan of Beloit, co-founder of VetsRoll, which has provided a free motor coach trip each year for veterans and Rosie-the-Riveters to Washington, D.C. to view the war memorials. VetsRoll has been providing the trips since 2010. Finnegan will talk about VetsRoll with lots of high-quality video of prior trips showing what a first-class operation it is honoring veterans. More information about VetsRoll can be found at the website www.vetsroll.org.
The Rockford Barbershop Chorus also will perform during the ceremony.
Bruce Jacobsen, a member of the POW/MIA Committee and a past chairman, said the ceremony was pre-recorded at the Art Anderson Field of Honor in Loves Park, Illinois. There will be a video viewing event for those involved in the project at 7 p.m. Sept. 16 at Loves Park City Hall,
Although the local Rockford Vietnam2Now Chapter has held prior live events in the Loves Park City Hall complex and adjacent Art Anderson Field of Honor attracting thousands of participants for over 25 years, in 2020 plans had to be changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony was pre-recorded outdoors and that was repeated in 2021 and again this year.
“With the success of the 2020 and 2021 videos, seen across the country, reaching thousands more than we could have gotten into the auditorium, or onto the Field of Honor, the committee elected to do another POW/MIA Ceremony on video tape to be aired on Sept. 16, at 7 p.m.,” Jacobsen said.
POW/MIA Recognition Day is commemorated on the third Friday of every September. In 1979, Congress and the president passed resolutions making the day official. JATV of Janesville will also post the video on its YouTube site as will the video’s producers, “The Harlem Vets Project,” which has had their productions featured at the Beloit International Film Festival. JATV’s efforts enabled distribution statewide to all of Wisconsin and beyond. The COMCAST multi-state Chicago Region distributed it to their system. This then inspired efforts to get it nationally seen on all major cable systems in the nation.
The first POW/MIA Remembrance Day Ceremony sponsored by the Rockford Charter Chapter took place on Sept. 20, 1996 at the “Victory” statue at Memorial Hall in Rockford. The next year the event moved to the Field of Honor Memorial in Loves Park where it stayed for 17 years. In 2014, it was moved indoors, to Loves Park City Hall Auditorium. In 2020, the 25th year organizers elected to videotape the ceremony back at the Field of Honor with a limited number of people.
POW/MIA Remembrance Day is to remember and honor those Americans who were prisoners of war and those who served and never returned home. The Department of Defense’s POW/MIA Accounting Agency continues the search for the missing, fulfilling the nation’s promise to leave no service member behind, according to the Department of Defense website at www.defense.gov.
More than 82,000 Americans remain missing from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War, the Gulf War and other conflicts, according to the American Legion website at www.legion.org.