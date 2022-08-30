BELOIT- A Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) program will be coming to The Lincoln Academy in January of 2023.
On Monday, The Lincoln Academy was approved for a NJROTC program by Naval Service Training Command.
“This is our school’s first JROTC program and first program involved with the armed forces,” said Kristi Y. Cole, Chief Education Officer for The Lincoln Academy.
“We started planning for this and applied for the program during our planning year, a year prior to TLA opening,” Cole recalled. “We felt a partnership with the Navy would be a perfect fit for The Lincoln Academy as we have Fairbanks Morse as one of our partners who works closely with the Navy. Plus, we are on a wonderful body of water, the Rock River, and we would be the first NJROTC program in the state of Wisconsin.”
The Lincoln Academy will be celebrating the start of its second school year on Thursday.
“We will be celebrating the start of year two at The Lincoln Academy,” Cole said. “There will be an entry time between 7:30 and 8 a.m., followed by a school assembly.”
Along with the Navy program there have been new additions to the school.
“We have added third grade and tenth grade this year and over 100 new students in grades K4 and six,” Cole said. “Parents should continue to watch our website for information.”
There are still some unknowns when it comes to the JROTC program.
The Lincoln Academy is seeking an instructor for the program. Retired naval officers or a qualified instructor will be sought for this position. Interested parties can contact Lincoln Academy at 608-690-5100 and info@tlabeloit.com
There are a few requirements for a student of The Lincoln Academy to join the program.
- For high school students only.
- Must be over 14 years of age.
- Be able to physically accomplish a “normal physical education program.”
- Maintain acceptable standards of conduct.
- Maintain acceptable standards of academic achievement and an academic standing that warrants at least normal progression leading to graduation.
- Conform to the personal grooming standards.
- Wear a cadet uniform at least one day every week.
- Be selected by the NJROTC instructor with the approval of the school principal or his/her representative.
“This is a great opportunity for students who are interested in exploring military careers and leadership,” Cole said. “Our goal is to have 50 or more students in the program within the next two years, but could grow up to 150 if there are interested students.”
Interested students still will attend their core classes in addition to the program. About 60% of students in the program go on to higher education after high school, according to the Department of Navy
“Students had an opportunity to apply during the selection of courses,” Cole explained. “We have approximately 20 students who have applied thus far.”
The U.S. Navy will provide the uniforms, electronic classroom equipment, textbooks, educational training aids, travel allowance and a cost share of the instructor salary to the academy.