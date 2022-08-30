Lincoln Academy
Buy Now

The Lincoln Academy at 608 Henry Ave. in Beloit has been authorized to begin a Navy JROTC program.

 BDN file photo

BELOIT- A Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) program will be coming to The Lincoln Academy in January of 2023.

On Monday, The Lincoln Academy was approved for a NJROTC program by Naval Service Training Command.

Tags

Recommended for you