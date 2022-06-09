BELOIT—Krueger pool is expecting to open later than expected this season due to low staffing levels.
The public swimming pool hopes to open at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 18. The original plan was to open the pool this Saturday. The opening also depends on the weather.
“Unfortunately, we are unable to open the pool this weekend as originally scheduled due to staffing levels,” said Sarah Lock, City of Beloit Director of Strategic Communications. “Finding pool staff has been a problem for many communities.”
“We are accepting positions for lifeguards, concessions and pool staff.” said Spencer Waite, City of Beloit Recreation Supervisor.
Applications can be found at the website www.governmentjobs.com/careers/beloitwi.
The pool is scheduled to be open from 1—5:30 p.m. Mondays and Fridays. On Saturday and Sunday the pool will be open from 1—6 p.m. The last day of the season will be Aug. 21.
The pool will not be open Tuesday through Thursday at least at the beginning of the season. The city is hopeful that the pool will be staffed enough to be open every day down the line.
“We will be opening an hour later, compared to previous seasons,” Waite noted. “All the locker rooms and facilities will be available this year.”
City of Beloit adult residents can enjoy a day at the pool for $5 and $6 for non-residents. Youth prices are $3 for residents and $4.50 for non-residents. Children under the age of 4 are given free admission with an adult guardian.
A family of four can purchase a $10 admission for City of Beloit residents and $11.50 for non-residents.
Krueger Pool is now accepting credit and debit cards for daily admission fees and concession items.
Season passes and admission information is available at the website www.beloitrecreation.com.
Season passes can be purchased at the Beloit Parks & Recreational Office at 2351 Springbrook Court. They can also be purchased over the phone by calling 608-364-2890.
Life jackets will be provided at the pool that are U.S. Coast Guard-approved flotation devices. Outside life jackets or water wings are not allowed at the pool.
Concessions will be available at the pool and offering pre-packaged products and snacks.
The pool does allow people to bring in coolers, snacks and drinks, as long as there is no alcohol or glass products brought into the pool area.
This year the pool will be adding a bag and cooler check policy. Glass, alcohol or illegal substances are prohibited from entering the pool area.
In 2019, the pool initiated the policy that children under age 12 must have a parent or responsible party watching over them. The responsible party must be 16 years old or older.
The pool has been prepped during the spring season.
“We were able to finish all the winter maintenance to get ready for the summer season,” Waite said. “Last year we replaced the doors and windows for the facility.”
The splash pads located at Vernon and Summit parks have been opened since early May.
“We heard from the community how nice having the splash pads available has been,” Lock noted. “Especially when we hit that heatwave, parents were happy they were available.”