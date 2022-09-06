BELOIT—The last few years have brought rough waters to the Krueger Municipal Pool with 2019 being was the last year when the pool was able to operate on a normal schedule.
Attendance and revenue at the pool have suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic and challenges in staffing the pool.
Due to a late opening of the pool this year, attendance was at 1,618 and revenue was at $5,966.86.
That compares to 2021 when attendance was at 5,939 and revenue was at $21,558.91.
In 2020, as the pandemic started, attendance at the pool was at 1,608 and revenue was at $8,443.26.
In 2019, the last year the pool operated on a normal schedule, attendance was at 10,982 and revenue was at $72,768.61.
The pool usually opens in early June, but the pool did not open this year until July 22 due to a lack of staff.
“We were not able to be fully operational seven days a week (this year),” said Sarah Lock, Director of Strategic Communications for the City of Beloit. “We also were unable to open the deep water section.”
The City of Beloit announced that due to lack of staffing the opening date kept being pushed back and was only open Friday through Sunday.
In 2020 and 2021, the pool also had restrictions including requiring reservations and putting a cap on how many people could be in the pool at one time.
In 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Krueger Pool opened on July 9. The pool capacity was capped at 50 individuals at one time with reservations required. The pool was open for one hour and a half at a time and was closed for cleaning in between sessions. Entry fees were only $2 and the pool was only open Thursday through Sunday.
A year later in 2021, the pool opened on June 12 and experienced its first sign of a labor shortage. The City of Beloit Parks & Recreation posted on social media that reservations would only be available in two-hour time slots due to staffing needs. The pool capacity was raised to 75 people at any given time and was only open Friday through Sunday.
“There are a lot of factors that play into (why we couldn’t fully operate) with the pandemic being the core reason,” Lock said. “Not as many individuals took lifeguarding courses during the pandemic, which in turn caused a very competitive lifeguard shortage.”
The City of Beloit officials currently are discussing ways to combat the labor shortage for 2023.
“We’re going to look at ways we can reduce barriers to lifeguard training next year so that we can increase the workforce pool and attract more quality candidates,” Lock said.
“With just enough lifeguards stepping up this year, we were able to open the pool—although a shortened season,” Lock recalled. “We are incredibly thankful that we were able to offer this amenity on a limited basis versus not opening at all. We consider it a success because we were able to provide this beloved pastime to our community’s youth. Without our lifeguards stepping up, we would have had to close for the 2022 season.”