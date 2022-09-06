Krueger Pool In 2018
Children enjoy a day at Krueger Pool in this photo from 2018. Krueger Pool at 1700 Hackett St., Beloit has experienced challenges due to the pandemic and due to staff shortages.

 BDN file photo

BELOIT—The last few years have brought rough waters to the Krueger Municipal Pool with 2019 being was the last year when the pool was able to operate on a normal schedule.

Attendance and revenue at the pool have suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic and challenges in staffing the pool.