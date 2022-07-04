Rob Tomaro directs the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra as it plays the Ukrainian National Anthem Monday during a concert at ABC Supply Stadium. The performance was just one of the activities planned for the Fourth of July in Beloit.
Anna Hagen decorates her bicycle at Riverside Park on Monday before the start of the Fourth of July Bike Parade. About 30 children turned out to decorate their bikes and take a ride around the lagoon to start off their Independence Day.
Kira McGoldrick and Bryce Andrews try out the pitching skills at one of the inflatable attractions at ABC Supply Stadium on Monday. They were among the area residents who were enjoying the Fourth of July festivities at the baseball stadium.
BELOIT—On Monday, Mother Nature didn’t make it easy for Stateline Area Independence Day revelers. In order to stay dry, they had to be fast, smart and have a good sense of timing.
Rain came and went throughout the afternoon and evening, but planned events in Beloit went on as planned. Although turnout was diminished a bit due to the rain, some brave individuals didn’t mind some soggy seating as long as they could have a little family fun.
About 30 children, accompanied by adults, turned out at Riverside Park Monday morning for the Fourth of July Bike Parade. Hosted by the Beloit Department of Parks and Recreation, children were furnished with balloons, crepe paper streamers and other items to decorate their bikes, trikes and wagons. They then paraded around the lagoon with two bicycle patrol officers from the Beloit Police Department leading the way.
Despite a fairly substantial downpour around 3:30 p.m., gates opened at ABC Supply Stadium and the movie National Treasure was being shown on the scoreboard at 4 p.m. The crowd for the movie was small, but made up of brave and determined souls.
Erica Andrews said she came to the ball park before the movie started and took shelter in the concourse. When the sun came out, she let her 3 1/2-year-old, Bryce, were try out the inflatable bounce houses.
“Even though it was raining, we wanted to let him have some fun,” she said. And, she was hoping the rain would stay away for the rest of the evening. “He likes the fireworks.”
Kristina Cook had found a dry seat to view the movie. She and her family also turned out even though it was raining earlier.
“It’s sunny now,” she said.
She said she and her family were planning to stay for the movie, but she didn’t know if they would stay for the fireworks.
“We will see how long he lasts,” she said, pointing to her little boy.
By the time the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra started playing, the seats were filling up, but the skies were growing dark again and rolling thunder could be heard in the distance.
The symphony performance kicked off with the National Anthem featuring vocals by the symphony’s executive director Sara Lemen. That was followed by the Ukrainian National Anthem, and then a string of patriotic numbers in keeping with the July 4 holiday.
The fireworks display was just getting started as the rain started coming down again over the stadium.
Though Mother Nature presented some challenges for area residents this July 4, several activities carried on as planned.