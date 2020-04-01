MADISON - Beloit's unemployment rate dropped from 5.9% in January to 5.5% in February, but still it was ranked as the second highest jobless rate among Wisconsin's largest communities.
Beloit's jobless rate in February was slightly higher than February of 2019 when it was 5.1%, according to figures released Wednesday by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
Racine had the highest unemployment rate among Wisconsin's 34 largest communities at 6.2% in February, up slightly from 6.1% in January. Kenosha had the third highest rate in February at 4.9% followed by Milwaukee at fourth highest at 4.7%.
Nearby Janesville had the seventh highest rate among Wisconsin's largest communities at 4.3% in February, down from 5% in January, but up from 3.8% in February of 2019.
Madison had the lowest unemployment rate at 2.3% in February, down from 2.7% in January and down slightly from 2.4% reported in February of 2019.
Unemployment rates declined in all of Wisconsin's largest communities between January and February with the exceptions of Racine and Superior where rates increased.
Rock County had an unemployment rate of 4.6% in February, down from 5.2% in January, but up from 4.1% in February of 2019.
Nearby Walworth County had an unemployment rate of 4.2% in February, down from 4.4% in January, but up from 3.9% in February of 2019.
Burnett County had the highest unemployment rate among Wisconsin's 72 counties at 8.2% in February, up from 7.6% in January.
Dane County had the lowest unemployment rate at 2.5% in February, down from 2.9% in January.
Unemployment rates declined between January and February in 49 of Wisconsin's 72 counties. Rates increased in 16 counties and the rates stayed the same in seven counties.
The statewide unemployment rate was 3.5% in February, unchanged from January.
The national unemployment rate was 3.5% in February, down from 3.6% in January.
