BELOIT—The meaning and historical significance in celebrating the holidays this year is especially profound, local Jewish community leaders say, as their congregation has stayed in touch online.
Rabbi Shlomo Wing of Congregation B’Nai Abraham said in some ways, the Jewish community feels more connected than ever before.
“There’s a lot of themes that kind of tie together,” Wing said, adding Hanukkah is usually celebrated at home. “So in a lot of ways we’re doing something different by reaching out to people for a Zoom Hanukkah.”
Hanukkah is an eight-day commemoration of rededicating the Second Temple in Jerusalem and the miracle of limited oil that burned for eight days, Wing said. Families celebrate by lighting each candle of a menorah.
On Friday night, several families connected online for prayer, song and conversation during a virtual service led by Wing. The congregation has been holding virtual services since March.
Megan Miller, a religious school teacher at Congregation B’Nai Abraham, said the congregation in September put on similar virtual programming for Yom Kippur and Rosh Hoshana—or the High Holy Days.
“It felt just like what would normally happen where people normally congregate together,” Miller said, adding it was a transformative experience. “Everybody’s missing being in person together, but in our community there’s still ample opportunity to be together and still experience the holidays. I feel like we do a lot with the very small membership that we have.”
Miller said most Jewish holidays have historical significance related to overcoming tragedy and emerging stronger together. In light of COVID-19, she said the holidays this year have felt truly relevant as people worldwide are navigating the pandemic while rekindling hope.
“I hope that the kids still get a sense of excitement and that this is still part of their holiday tradition,” Miller said. “What we really focus on is, ‘these are the stories,’ what the holidays are and what they mean.”
Yaffa Grossman, a board member for Congregation B’Nai Abraham, said turning to virtual programming has opened up new doors for participation.
“As with everything else we’re learning how to live in this virtual world,” Grossman said.
Friends and family are still able to connect with one another regularly during Shabbat services. And while Grossman said she misses in-person gatherings in the meantime, she feels inspired by a sense of resilience, which is a key part of Jewish history and tradition.
While religious instruction is on pause until further notice, Miller said she hopes to resume teaching in-person down the road. She said their lessons focus primarily on Jewish culture, traditions and values, including the concept of “Tikkun Olam” which means healing the world—whether that’s the environment, repairing relationships, or social justice causes.
Congregation B’Nai Abraham has helped support organizations such as Family Promise of Greater Beloit and Caritas through food donations, and members have also offered community service from time to time.
Wing said while theirs is a small congregation, they serve families all around the Stateline Area. His wife, Binah, is also a rabbi in the Rockford area.
Using technology has helped foster participation, Wing said, and it’s possible they will continue to offer a hybrid model for future religious services even after the pandemic.
Around Hanukkah and amidst the pandemic, Wing said a key message is to find light in the darkness.
“We encourage people to check in with their loved ones. We have a long journey ahead, but we can get there,” Wing said.