BELOIT—For more than 54 years, Jack Farina Big Band has brought its signature sound to fans across the Stateline Area. Born of the pre- and post-World War II generation, big band kept feet tapping and people dancing then, and it still does today.
The big band concept got its start in the 1910s, fusing jazz, blues and marches, but reached its peak in the early 1940s when the popularity of swing dance was sweeping the nation. Faced with war and rationing, missing the loved ones who were far away fighting for peace and freedom, America embraced the big band experience for its exuberance, poignancy, and the way in which it united the nation.
“We initiated the band in 1968 when Sandy Johnson asked if we could get a big band of about 12 or so musicians to play for a fundraiser event for the Independent Women to benefit Beloit Memorial Hospital,” Farina recalled. “We played at the Viking Hall in the Wagon Wheel, a beautiful venue.”
Farina added that they sourced music from the Beloit Catholic High School, and from there on, the band has been invited to play in hundreds of places including the Riviera in Lake Geneva, The Abby, Lake Lawn, Big Foot, Delavan Pheonix Band Shell, Cliffbreakers and more.
“We’ve gone through ups and downs through the years,” Farina said. “Rock and roll put a damper on big band, but we survived and played steadily until the music’s popularity came back. We have never disbanded because the big band sound reminds people of good and bad times, and brings back sweet memories of famous bands like Tommy Dorsey, Glen Miller, Guy Lombardo, Lawrence Welk, Count Basie, Benny Goodman, Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong and those wonderful songs.”
Currently, the band has a repertoire of more than 200 songs exclusively arranged for dancing and listening, Farina said. He added, the musicians in the band are into performing for the joy of it.
Some events stand out in Farina’s mind, like the night they played for a ballroom dance club of Beloit College students in Pearson Hall.
“Professor Chave helped form the club, which became known for its excellent student dances,” Farina said. “A student approached me dressed in a zoot suit and fedora. He asked if we could play ‘String of Pearls’ and I nearly fell off my stool.”
Together, the band has entertained audiences at the Hyatt Regency in Milwaukee with Gov. Tommy Thompson in attendance, the Racine Art Museum and many more well-known venues.
“We have played on through thick and thin,” Farina added. “Our professional musicians are among the finest but at the same time, we all have fun. Truth is, we don’t really play for money but for the joy of it. They come from all over the region.”
In addition to Farina on drums, the band regulars are Tim Krause on lead alto saxophone, Jessica Gile on second sax, Kyle Deshner on first tenor sax, Melissa Biggins on second tenor sax, Deb Dahlman and Mark Butzow on baritone sax, Glenn Wilfong on lead trumpet, Vickie Hastings on second trumpet, Andy Groth on third trumpet, and John Lincoln on fourth trumpet.
Then there’s Pete Peterson on lead trombone, who also plays with the Monday Morning band.
Second trombone is Doug Lubke and third is Pete DiCaro plus Mike Rosso. Ken Klowert and Dave Timmcke play base and Bruce Warden plays pianoas well as collaborates on the band’s albums. Plus, Farina said he has a score of substitutes who are always ready to jump in whenever they are needed.
The result is that big band sound that swing and ballroom dance aficionados love.
“We also have a quartet, but we always try to keep that sassy, brassy big band sound going,”
Farina said. “Our music is wonderfully danceable, and our audiences are pleased to hear all the old sounds that bring back memories. We plan to keep going for the foreseeable future.”
And while COVID-19 has put a damper on some of the events, Farina concludes that they are beginning to build up a calendar of appearances in 2022. which promises to keep this uniquely American sound out there for everyone to enjoy.