BELOIT—Not an eye was dry at the Veterans Day ceremony that took place at Grinnell Hall Senior Center on Friday.
Debbie Kraus, Senior Center Manger, thanked those who came out to show their support for veterans and active duty service members.
BELOIT—Not an eye was dry at the Veterans Day ceremony that took place at Grinnell Hall Senior Center on Friday.
Debbie Kraus, Senior Center Manger, thanked those who came out to show their support for veterans and active duty service members.
Four members of the Junior R.O.T.C. from Beloit Memorial High School posted the colors for the ceremony.
The Grinnell Hall Goldenaires choir sang various songs throughout the ceremony including the “Star Spangled Banner,” “God Bless America,” and each military branch’s song.
Nancy Forbeck, City Council Vice President, spoke to the veterans and crowd gathered at Grinnell Hall.
“On behalf of the city council, I want to thank you for your sacrifice and service to our country,” Forbeck said. “Thank you for putting your lives on hold so we can live ours. You make us all Beloit Proud “
Forbeck was followed by two veterans who are also part of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 14.
“I had a friend in the Navy Reserves who convinced me to join the services,” said David Woody, a Navy veteran who served during the Vietnam War. “Out of all the countries I visited though my time in the service, I thank God every day that I live in the United States.
Woody served on multiple ships during the Vietnam War and got promoted to Petty Officer Third Class.
“I don’t know if anyone here has served in the Marines, but I always say that one of the Marines I worked with was the bravest man I never met,” Woody explained. “A Marine spotter who called in the artillery strikes always gave us accurate coordinates and one day he gave us coordinates on his exact position.”
Kevin Manhart, a retired Master Sergeant in the US Air Force also spoke during the ceremony.
“Growing up I loved watching westerns and war movies,” Manhart said. “Audie Murphy from the “To Hell and Back” film was my hero growing up.”
Manhart, while being responsible for multiple duties, was also a Boy Scout master at the bases he was stationed at.
“One thing I heard about the military is that you never volunteer for anything, I guess I never got the memo,” Manhart said.
Manhart served in the Persian Gulf War and was a part of multiple operations including Operation Provide Comfort.
At the event, veterans were given free gift cards to Culvers. Culvers in Beloit offered 11% of all proceeds to VetsRoll, on Friday, according to Josh Lock, first assistant manager of Culver’s restaurant in Beloit.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.