BELOIT— The Foundry theatre group will treat audiences to a comedic variety show filled with pirates, a barber shop quartet, and some late-night TV show antics.
“And there’s also one chicken interrogation,” added Director Savvas Mourtzis.
The show, titled, “The Late Night Addition” will be held at 7 p.m. on July 15 and 16 at United Church of Beloit, 657 Bluff St. The performance will last about an hour. It’s free, although donations are greatly appreciated.
“We are back and we want to give our actors the opportunity to step back onto the stage,” said Assistant Director Max Dodson.
Merchandise and other swag will be available for purchase including hoodies, T-shirts, string bags and other goodies to help show support for the group.
The variety hour features a little bit of everything including themes around movie nightmares, auditions for “Shakespeare Gone Wrong,” a bad actors’ studio interview and more. Since late night shows often have a live band, the Foundry performance has a live kitchen in honor of its sponsor, Jeff’s Kitchen out of Janesville.
The audience won’t know what surprise is coming next as actors mix new themes with scenes from past years’ performances.
“We think it’s funny, and the actors think it’s funny. Now we will see if the audience thinks it’s funny,” Dodson said.
This year’s cast of actors includes: Andrew McNees, Crystal McNees, Cari Welters, Nick Gotwals, Caleb Nicholson, Devan Straight, Rachel Burkhardt, Stephanie Burkhardt, Kim Kuska, Pam Dodge, John Steffens, Eleni Mourtzis, Theo Mourtzis, Brent Gavan, Alya Gavan, Luis Demontingy, Aramis Ireland, Bill Trumbo, Hunter Otto, Adam Larson and Jessica Lawler.
Founded seven years ago, The Foundry theatre group offers acting opportunities for people of all ages and abilities. The group meets once a week at United Church of Beloit to work on theater skills, which grows to twice a week closer to its shows. Mourtzis and Dodson write the scripts with help from guest writers, and volunteers direct and help out.
“This has been a very uplifting experience for the volunteers as well,” Mourtzis said.
In the past the group had one big show a year. It has hosted four shows and a variety hour over the years.
However, the fun came grinding to a halt during the pandemic, when shows were shut down for two years.
The group reunited in March.
“Our first night together in our rehearsal space was like we’d never left,” Dodson said. “The energy and dynamics are still there.”
Dodson shared that some actors have struggled a bit with memorization after their two years apart and there will be more support and cues from volunteers to help them in this show.
“The variety hour is the best fit for us coming off of a 2-year absence. We picked scenes to highlight individual strengths, and we can identify who fits better with each scene,” Mourtzis said.
The group’s first play was “It’s Not You, it’s Me,” a romantic comedy. The second year’s play written by Dodson and Mourtzis was “Mourning Shopping,” a humorous funeral. “Cosmo Wrinkles Time,” was about time travel going wrong, and “Where’s Rapunzel the Laughable Grim Mystery” featured characters ranging from Puss in Boots to the Big Bad Wolf. The actors performed a variety hour show two years ago.
One of the scenes of this year’s variety hour will revisit a planned western show titled “Anything I Can Do for You Boys,” which was abruptly shut down when COVID-19 ensued.
Mourtzis and Dodson said the western could come back as a mainstage production in the future.
Mourtzis said his long-term vision is to have the actors perform in a real theater for a more theatrical experience.
“We want the spotlight on our actors, figuratively and literally,” he said. “I’m grateful to United Church of Beloit for being able to use its space for five years, but hope the group has its own space one day.”
For more information, “like” them on the group’s Facebook page.