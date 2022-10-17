Food stocks at Caritas
Roughly 25 volunteers help keep Caritas running each month. Pictured are volunteers Terry Butters, left, and Frank Hummer unloading packages of food in the community resource center at 2840 Prairie Ave. Caritas offers food and personal items to households twice a month Monday through Thursday.

 Photo by Debra Jensen-De Hart

BELOIT—During the past year, the number of households served by Caritas and the number of visits per family has continued to increase, said Max Dodson, Caritas executive director.

Caritas is a community resource center that provides food and fulfills other needs for households in homes from Janesville to Rockford.