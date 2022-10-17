Roughly 25 volunteers help keep Caritas running each month. Pictured are volunteers Terry Butters, left, and Frank Hummer unloading packages of food in the community resource center at 2840 Prairie Ave. Caritas offers food and personal items to households twice a month Monday through Thursday.
BELOIT—During the past year, the number of households served by Caritas and the number of visits per family has continued to increase, said Max Dodson, Caritas executive director.
Caritas is a community resource center that provides food and fulfills other needs for households in homes from Janesville to Rockford.
“Households can visit twice a month. We have had an 18% increase in households served and a 25% increase in number of visits per month,” Dodson said.
“That means households that could close the gap of food insecurity at the beginning of the year by visiting only once a month are now needing to come a second time to sustain security.”
In the 4.5 years he has served at Caritas, Dodson said the numbers of people served are close to the most he has ever seen.
Dodson said the COVID-19 pandemic drove more people in for services along with the impact of inflation and food supply chain issues. Many of those served are people who are employed, but who don’t make enough to make ends meet, he said.
While more food is being distributed, less donated food is coming in to Caritas each month.
Donations come from the Second Harvest food provider and an emergency assistance food program, as well as donors in the community.
Between January and April, 12,000 pounds of food was coming in each month. Then a month ago, it dropped to 8,000 pounds of food.
“Today, 4,600 pounds of food came in,” he said on a recent week day.
As a result, “Caritas spends about $5,000 monthly to close the gap. At the end of August, we had already spent 99 percent of our food budget,” Dodson said.
He also noted that the building needs a new roof for an estimated cost of just under $50,000.
“We may have a matching potential fund donor,” he said.
The agency is asking people to give what they can in light of the situation.
The agency owns the building in which it is located, Dodson said.
Caritas has five part-time employees and about 25 volunteers per month who help keep the operation going. Funding comes from various groups in the community such as civic groups, the faith community, corporations, individuals and from grants, Dodson said.
People can obtain food by drive through or by walking through the site, located at 2840 Prairie Ave. Besides food, Caritas offers a diaper pantry, feminine hygiene products, personal care items and children’s clothing.
It is open to the public Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m.—2:15 p.m. and on Thursday from 10 a.m.—noon. Friday is a shipping and receiving day.
The agency also provides off-site services which include: Food packages for 85 homeless students with enough food to get them from Friday after school until Monday when school starts; a sponsor for Merrill Elementary School pantry; a sponsor for Blackhawk Technical College student pantry; food for each family at Defy Domestic Abuse Shelter twice a month and food for people with limited mobility twice a month.
Caritas served 3,191 individuals in 2021 distributing more than 563,500 pounds of food, according to Dodson.