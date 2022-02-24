BELOIT—Beloit will soon be home to a 24-7 shelter site for the homeless.
Family Promise of Greater Beloit (FPGB) has a new facility for families facing homelessness. Set to open this spring, the new site is located within the former St. John’s Lutheran School school building at 1006 Bluff St.
“We are excited to be renovating and moving into our new, bigger facility at 1006 Bluff St. This move will enable FPGB to double our shelter bed capacity and expand our service model to better meet the needs of our community,” said Board Chair Beth Gliebe.
Gliebe said the program will continue to depend on the commitment of partner-volunteer churches, synagogues and civic groups to provide food and fellowship to families. With the new site, there will be even more opportunities for volunteers across the community to lend a hand.
For over 20 years the non-profit FPGB has partnered with houses of worship and their volunteers to host families at a different church or other worship site each week. It has office space at United Church of Beloit at 655 Bluff St. FPGB also offers prevention services such as helping people obtain financial assistance, mediate conflicts and connect with legal action if necessary to maintain housing.
Since the pandemic hit, FPGB had to move families facing homelessness to an area motel to keep its guests and volunteers safe. Its homeless families are currently in the motel, but will be moved to the new site once renovations are completed in March, along with staff.
Renovations by Corporate Contractors Inc. began in late December.
The renovations are already paid for thanks to HUD CARES Act grants and Otto Bremer Foundation grants. The space will be rented.
The new shelter allows FPGB to go from being able to host six families to nine families, and families that are larger. Currently, there has been a three to five month wait for the House of Mercy Homeless Shelter and a month for FPGB.
The former school has been a good fit for the shelter as classrooms are being converted to resident rooms. The site also has dual family areas, meeting rooms, a resource room with computers and more. Families will have access to a washer and dryer to do laundry and large bathrooms.
Families typically can stay for up to 90 days although there have been exceptions due to the lack of affordable housing.
The new facility will make it easier for the partner-volunteers to participate in the Family Promise program.
“Our congregational partners will still be able to work together to help people in need, but they’ll be coming to our site versus their church to do it. They’ll still provide food and fellowship in the evenings from 5—9 p.m. to our guest families. But they won’t need to move beds, set up and tear down, or find volunteers to stay overnight, making it less labor intensive for them,” Gliebe said.
Newly hired Executive Director Tammie King-Johnson said homeless families typically are struggling with a lack of affordable housing and stringent rental requirements. Some landlords are asking for double and triple months rent as security deposits in addition to the overall increasing cost of rent.
In the School District of Beloit, King-Johnson said there are 404 kids identified as homeless. While some of the families are doubling up, the situations aren’t good. Having the new site is hoped to reduce trauma.
King-Johnson has years of experience related to homelessness and nonprofit management experience, most recently as leader of Mercyhealth’s House of Mercy Homeless Center, a 25-bed homeless center serving single women and families in Janesville. In this role, she ensured the program was operating efficiently by managing housing-related case management, prevention, diversion and rapid rehousing programs and services.
King-Johnson returns to Family Promise having served as the organization’s -then known as Hands of Faith—founding executive director. As the new Family Promise executive director, King-Johnson will lead the organization to address the growing housing and homelessness crisis in the City of Beloit and the Stateline Area.
“We feel very fortunate to have Tammie leading this organization through its next season. Tammie has a long history of person-centered work in our field and has been a fierce advocate statewide of addressing systemic issues that are the underlying cause of our homelessness crisis,” Gliebe said.
“Tammie’s background on issues of poverty and trauma, especially for families experiencing homelessness, aligns with our belief that people should be holistically empowered and that services are a critical factor in success. Ultimately, Tammie’s vision is the same as ours: a community in which every family has a home, a livelihood, and the chance to build a better future,” said Board Vice President Judy Nupnau.
King-Johnson is a Stateline Area native. She resides in Beloit with her husband, Andre. She currently serves on multiple committees including the leadership team for the Beloit Area Task Force on Homelessness, racial equity workgroup chair for the Wisconsin Interagency Council on Homelessness and as an ambassador for the Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce.